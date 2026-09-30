EchoWave earns praise for sound quality at 10th Women in Worship

The 10th anniversary of Women in Worship received praise for its sound quality for the event held in Accra.

Hosted by Genet Services on Sunday, 27 September 2026, the anniversary celebration received plaudits for the quality of its audio production provided by EchoWave.

EchoWave is a premier event sound logistics and technical production company providing state-of-the-art audio engineering, stage solutions and professional sound reinforcement for concerts, ministry events and corporate gatherings.

Operating with state-of-the-art audio equipment and a team of seasoned, highly professional sound engineers, EchoWave commanded the stage with precision, delivering crystal-clear acoustics that kept artistes, the live band and thousands of attendees thoroughly immersed in the worship experience.

In an industry where live sound can make or break an event, EchoWave has quickly distinguished itself through technical precision, reliability and an unwavering commitment to sonic perfection.

Whether managing complex multi-artist line-ups, high-energy stage bands or massive auditorium acoustics, the company’s seamless execution at Women in Worship proved that it possesses both the hardware and the human expertise to handle premier events of any scale.

“Our mission at EchoWave is simple: to give live music and corporate events the home-class sound they truly deserve,” shared a representative of the company. “We combine top-tier global equipment with meticulous technical execution so that artistes can perform with total confidence and audiences can feel every note. We are just getting started.”

Armed with cutting-edge gear and a trusted reputation for excellence, EchoWave is positioned as a technical partner for concerts, church conferences, festivals and corporate events across Ghana and the West African sub-region.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.