Events | National

EchoWave earns praise for sound quality at 10th Women in Worship

Source: Joy Entertainment   
  30 September 2026 11:46am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The 10th anniversary of Women in Worship received praise for its sound quality for the event held in Accra.

Hosted by Genet Services on Sunday, 27 September 2026, the anniversary celebration received plaudits for the quality of its audio production provided by EchoWave.

EchoWave is a premier event sound logistics and technical production company providing state-of-the-art audio engineering, stage solutions and professional sound reinforcement for concerts, ministry events and corporate gatherings.

Operating with state-of-the-art audio equipment and a team of seasoned, highly professional sound engineers, EchoWave commanded the stage with precision, delivering crystal-clear acoustics that kept artistes, the live band and thousands of attendees thoroughly immersed in the worship experience.

In an industry where live sound can make or break an event, EchoWave has quickly distinguished itself through technical precision, reliability and an unwavering commitment to sonic perfection.

Whether managing complex multi-artist line-ups, high-energy stage bands or massive auditorium acoustics, the company’s seamless execution at Women in Worship proved that it possesses both the hardware and the human expertise to handle premier events of any scale.

“Our mission at EchoWave is simple: to give live music and corporate events the home-class sound they truly deserve,” shared a representative of the company. “We combine top-tier global equipment with meticulous technical execution so that artistes can perform with total confidence and audiences can feel every note. We are just getting started.”

Armed with cutting-edge gear and a trusted reputation for excellence, EchoWave is positioned as a technical partner for concerts, church conferences, festivals and corporate events across Ghana and the West African sub-region.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group