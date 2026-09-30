Israel-bound flight diverted after fight between pilots

Audio By Carbonatix
A flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv was unexpectedly diverted to Saudi Arabia after a fight between the pilots, Israeli officials told local media.
The Flydubai plane - which took off from Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates early on Wednesday morning - signalled an emergency code two hours into the journey, flight tracking website Flightradar24 said.
Minutes later, the code was switched to report a hijacking, before it was later turned back to the general emergency signal.
Israeli media cites officials as saying that one pilot stabbed the other, before being restrained. Passengers have also shared reports of a stabbing with local news outlets.
Flight FZ1073 - carrying around 150 people, most of whom are Israeli - was due to land at Ben-Gurion Airport but instead landed at Tabuk Airport in northeastern Saudi Arabia.
A Flydubai spokesperson confirmed the flight "experienced an incident while en route", and that updates will be issued as further details become available. "Our teams are working closely with the relevant authorities," it added.
Data from Flightrader24 shows a rapid descent for the plane over Saudi Arabia, just two hours after take-off, descending more than 17,000 feet (over 5,000m) in less than two minutes just after 05:21 UTC (06:21 BST).
At 05:40, the flight briefly entered Jordanian airspace before looping back into Saudi Arabia minutes later, where it then began its descent for landing.
The Israeli air force dispatched fighter jets in response to the incident and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held urgent consultations on the incident.
In a statement, Netanyahu said the situation is under control and that efforts are under way to return the Israeli passengers home from Saudi Arabia.
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