Flying the Boeing 787 Dreamliner is the Pinnacle of my Career — Ghanaian Pilot Captain Asiwome Dzakuma

For me, I’ve arrived. That’s it. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft represents the peak of many pilots’ aspirations because of its technology, capabilities and long-range operations.

Ghanaian pilot Captain Asiwome Dzakuma has described flying the Boeing 787 Dreamliner as one of the greatest achievements in his aviation career, saying pilots carry a huge responsibility when entrusted with one of the world’s most advanced aircraft.

Captain Asiwome, who is a first officer on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner with United Airlines, said the aircraft represents the peak of many pilots’ aspirations because of its technology, capabilities and long-range operations.

“For me, I’ve arrived. That’s it,” he said in an interview with Kafui Dey. “It’s the pinnacle of any pilot’s dream to fly the 787.”

The Ghanaian pilot explained that the Boeing 787 is one of the most modern aircraft currently in operation, designed for long-haul flights and used by major international airlines.

“This is long range, long haul, long range, and it’s one of the most modern aircraft produced in flying now,” he said.

Captain Asiwome, who has been flying the Dreamliner for about three years, said he underwent extensive training before being certified to operate the aircraft.

“I trained; my training was about two months. I moved on to it after training and got released officially to fly, qualified to fly the machine,” he explained.

He revealed that becoming qualified to fly such aircraft requires both theoretical and practical preparation, including classroom lessons on aircraft systems and simulator training for emergencies.

“Every commercial pilot should have your ratings, airline transport pilot. Then you go into the classroom and do theoretical training,” he said.

“It’s all book stuff. You learn the systems, the procedures, and then you get into the simulator. That’s where you learn how to fly the jet itself.”

According to Captain Asiwome, the simulator experience is designed to replicate real flight conditions, allowing pilots to practise how to respond to emergencies such as engine failures and other critical situations.

“Simulator is almost like the real aircraft. In fact, it’s the replica. You can hardly tell the difference between the real aircraft and the simulator,” he said.

He added that some advanced flight simulators cost more than the aircraft they are designed to replicate.

“Believe it or not, some of these simulators are even more expensive than the jet itself,” he said.

Discussing the value of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, Captain Asiwome estimated that the aircraft costs between $200 million and $300 million.

“The 787 is between $200 million and $300 million. One jet,” he said.

He stressed that flying such an expensive machine goes beyond operating an aircraft, as pilots are responsible for protecting both the equipment and the lives of passengers onboard.

“What we say is we are given that responsibility to take care of that machine and the lives that you carry behind you,” he said.

Captain Asiwome also highlighted the competitive nature of working for major legacy airlines, explaining that pilots often progress through years of experience and seniority before securing positions at leading carriers.

“These are huge airlines. There are three legacies in the US — United, American and Delta and these are highly competitive companies to get into,” he said.

The pilot, who has also served as a captain in other jurisdictions including Ghana, said his current role as a first officer on the Dreamliner reflects the unique career progression system at major US airlines.

“When it comes to United, I’m actually a first officer on the Dreamliner. But I’m an experienced captain in other jurisdictions like Ghana and other places,” he explained.

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