Balogun’s Everton deal collapses after he walks away

Everton's move for Folarin Balogun collapsed after the player decided not to proceed with the transfer.

The deal was renegotiated after Everton initially agreed to a £40m deal with Monaco for Balogun, 25, because of an issue with his medical.

The United States striker is understood to have decided not to go ahead with the move.

Everton had submitted a deal sheet before the window closed at 23:00 BST to try to get the Balogun deal over the line.

Balogun had emerged as a late target after Guinea-Bissau frontman Beto completed a permanent move to Serie A club Fiorentina.

The Toffees also explored moves for Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee and Aston Villa frontman Tammy Abraham, but were unable to convince either to join.

Also on transfer deadline day, Everton signed Jack Grealish on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City.

Grealish spent the 2025-26 season on loan with Everton, making 20 appearances, before sustaining a season-ending foot injury in January.

The 30-year-old had been linked with other teams - including boyhood club Aston Villa - but has opted to reunite with David Moyes on Merseyside.

"I think I'm at my best at everything in life, not just football, when I feel loved. That's what the manager has given me, what my teammates have given me and especially what the fans have given me," Grealish said.

"Every time I see an Everton fan, it's just pure love and the way they've welcomed me since that first game against Leeds, I'll never forget that."

Grealish, who joined City from Villa for £100m in August 2021, scored twice and provided six assists in 20 appearances during his previous spell with Everton - winning the Premier League Player of the Month for August.

The England international returned from injury during Manchester City's Community Shield defeat against Arsenal on 16 August.

He also featured under Enzo Maresca in City's opening game of the 2026-27 Premier League season as they beat Bournemouth 2-1.

Everton have also completed the signing of Ainsley Maitland-Niles from French side Lyon.

The 29-year-old former Arsenal player has won five caps for England and can operate as a full-back or in midfield.

Meanwhile, Scotland right-back Nathan Patterson has completed a permanent move to Serie A club Torino.

Patterson, 24, joined Everton from Rangers in January 2022 and made 68 appearances across all competitions.

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