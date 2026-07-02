Balogun scores and is sent off as US reach last 16

Folarin Balogun scored and was later sent off as the United States advanced past a lacklustre Bosnia-Herzegovina in Santa Clara to reach the last 16 of the World Cup.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino's side produced a display brimming with energy and creativity and more than merited their victory, which was sealed when Malik Tillman's late free-kick doubled their lead.

However, it took another moment from Balogun to set them on their way against a pragmatic opponent, who, until the 24-year-old was dismissed just after the hour mark, exhibited little attacking intent.

Having reacted quickest to steer Tillman's deflected pass past Bosnia goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj, the Monaco forward's evening was abruptly cut short when he became entangled with Tarik Muharemovic and his studs raked down the defender's calf towards his ankle.

That moment briefly threatened to spoil the mood for the majority of a partisan home crowd inside the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, but Tillman's curling effort all but ended Bosnia's hopes of a recovery.

The United States will now face Belgium in Seattle on Monday, 6 July (01:00 BST on Tuesday) for a place in the quarter-finals.

Analysis: Balogun dismissal curbs US celebrations

It proved to be an evening of mixed fortunes for Balogun and his United States team-mates.

On one hand, they were able to celebrate a job well done as they recorded their first win over a European side in 11 matches.

But on the other hand, the big question now looms: just how Pochettino and his squad will negotiate a tough assignment against Belgium without arguably their player of the tournament so far.

Balogun, 24, became the first player to score and be shown a red card in a World Cup knockout game since France's Zinedine Zidane against Italy in the 2006 final.

And with three goals in three games, the former Arsenal and England Under-21 striker, like the Frenchman, has almost become a talismanic figure for his country.

That was evidenced against Bosnia by the huge wave of energy in the stands every time he received the ball.

The raucous crowd were up when his appeals for a penalty were rejected and were then brought to life in the 32nd minute when Balogun dispatched a sharp finish.

However, while his celebrations were cut short by an offside flag, he did not have long to wait before opening the scoring.

The co-hosts' other main attacking star, Christian Pulisic, thought he had added a second in the 78th minute, but he too was ruled offside after prodding home.

And it was left to Tillman to finally secure the US's first World Cup knockout win since 2002.

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