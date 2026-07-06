Belgian federation to challenge FIFA’s decision to let Folarin Balogun play in World Cup match

Folarin Balogun has scored three goals for co-hosts United States at this World Cup.

The Belgian soccer federation is demanding an explanation from FIFA about a decision to let U.S forward Folarin Balogun play at the World Cup despite getting a red card in his previous game.

Belgium takes on the United States later Monday for a spot in the quarterfinals.

The Belgian federation said it has still not received either “FIFA’s decision or any explanation regarding this matter. In these circumstances, it has no choice but to challenge the player’s eligibility for the upcoming match.”

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