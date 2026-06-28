Magic Messi strikes again in Argentina victory

Lionel Messi came off the bench to score his sixth goal of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ as Argentina beat Jordan 3-1 in Dallas.

He lashed home an 80th-minute free-kick to net for the seventh successive World Cup game, setting a new record. With top spot already confirmed ahead of the match, Messi was named among the substitutes as Lionel Scaloni made nine changes from the team that started their 2-0 win over Austria on Monday. He was brought on after an hour and, predictably, stole the show with another fine goal.

Giovani Lo Celso gave Argentina the lead early on with a sweetly struck free-kick of his own, before Lautaro Martinez doubled their advantage from the penalty spot.

Jordan, who went into the game knowing they could no longer qualify, refused to buckle and pulled a goal back shortly after half-time. Mousa Altamari was the scorer, emphatically converting Ehsan Haddad’s cross to spark joyous celebrations.

Messi was brought on soon after and it was the genius No10 who restored Argentina’s two-goal cushion. He is now two strikes ahead of superstar quartet Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Vinicius Junior and Erling Haaland in the adidas Golden Boot race.

Next up for Argentina is a Round of 32 clash with Cabo Verde in Miami on Friday.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.