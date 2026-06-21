The World Cup records that look set to be broken

The 2026 World Cup may only be 10 days old, but the tournament has already rewritten football history.

Not wanting to be outdone by the others, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland all came out of the blocks firing in their respective nations' opening fixtures.

And as the World Cup's biggest hitters prepare to make their second appearances at the first 48-team competition, records aplenty look ready to fall.

From Argentina's Messi and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo extending their World Cup legacies to Mbappe becoming France's all-time leading scorer, BBC Sport takes a look at a list of the major records already broken or set to be.

Messi to set new World Cup goals record?

Lionel Messi won the Golden Ball for the best player at the 2022 World Cup

Since 2014, Germany striker Miroslav Klose stood on his own with 16 World Cup goals.

But Messi's stunning hat-trick in Argentina's opening 3-0 win over Algeria moved the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner level at the top of the all-time standings and poised to move out in front on his own.

Messi required 27 games - three more than Klose - to hit 16 but the 2022 World Cup winner will not mind.

Lurking close behind with 14 is France captain Mbappe, who is now the all-time leading scorer for France with 58, and could well have the goals record in his sights himself.

Kane is four further back - but surely it is too far for him this tournament?

Next up for Messi and Co. in Group J are Austria. Are we about to witness a new record?

Kane set to break Lineker's England record

Harry Kane has scored 81 goals in 115 games for England

After watching Messi, Haaland and Mbappe all hit the back of the net, Kane reminded the footballing world what he could do in England's 4-2 win over Croatia on Wednesday.

The Three Lions skipper netted twice in Dallas to move England top of Group L and draw level with Gary Lineker as their all-time leading scorer at World Cup finals on 10 goals.

With Ghana to come on Tuesday night, Kane might not be level with Lineker for long.

Wednesday's game also meant Kane became just the second England player - after Sir David Beckham in 1998, 2002 and 2006 - to score at three different World Cups.

The Croatia match also marked Kane's 115th England appearance, moving him level with Beckham among the country's most-capped players.

A first multiple Golden Boot winner?

Kylian Mbappe won the World Cup with France in 2018

Sticking with Mbappe, is he going to become the first player to win multiple World Cup Golden Boots or will it be England skipper Kane?

Mbappe struck eight times to win the Golden Boot in Qatar in 2022 but faces fierce competition to retain the accolade.

Kane, also with records on his mind, won the prize in 2018 with six goals.

Messi, Germany's Denis Undav and Canada's Jonathan David currently lead the way on three but Kane, Haaland and Mbappe are just a goal adrift.

This could be a race for the ages.

Most World Cups scored in

Cristiano Ronaldo has 143 goals in 229 caps for Portugal

Ronaldo was bound to appear at some point.

It may have been a lacklustre performance from him in Portugal's shock 1-1 draw with DR Congo but a record is always around the corner.

In 2022, Ronaldo set the record for the most World Cups scored in at five - 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022 - but Messi has already equalled that.

But a goal for Ronaldo at the 2026 edition will make it a record six for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Ronaldo becomes oldest outfield player

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored eight times at the World Cup

But a record did fall for Ronaldo in the opening game.

Taking to the pitch in Houston, the Portuguese had joined Messi as the second man to play in six World Cup tournaments.

In doing so, he also became the oldest outfield player to start at the World Cup - aged 41 years and 132 days.

The record previously belonged to Canada's Atiba Hutchinson, at 39 years and 296 days when he started at the 2022 World Cup in a group match against Croatia.

Haaland to become Norway's leading World Cup scorer?

Erling Haaland made his World Cup debut in Norway's 4-1 win over Iraq

Where records are falling, Haaland is always close by.

The Norway striker needed just 20 touches to score twice in the 4-1 win over Iraq and become the first player to net a double for his nation at the World Cup.

Haaland only needed one game to become Norway's joint all-time leading scorer at the World Cup - levelling with Kjetil Rekdal.

He can move clear of Rekdal when taking on Senegal on Tuesday morning.

Vozinha among oldest stars in World Cup history

Vozinha was left in tears at the end of Cape Verde's shock draw with Spain

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha became one of the stories of the tournament despite playing in a 0-0 draw.

He made seven crucial saves to keep out European champions Spain in Cape Verde's World Cup debut - and also set some records himself.

At 40 years and 12 days, he became the oldest player to appear in a nation's debut World Cup match, surpassing the record set by Curacao's Eloy Room.

Vozinha also broke the World Cup record for being the oldest goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet on his finals debut.

Deschamps moves in on most managerial wins

Didier Deschamps has won the World Cup as a player and manager of France

France boss Didier Deschamps is one win away from equalling the record for most wins as a manager at the World Cup.

Former West Germany manager Helmut Schon is at the top of the all-time list with 16 victories, and a win for France over Iraq will move Deschamps level.

All being well for the Frenchman, he will set a new record of 17 in the final group game against Norway.

What a way to end your time as France manager that would be.

Most red cards at the World Cup

There was only one straight red card shown at the 2022 World Cup

The record for the most red cards at a World Cup stands at 28, in 2006.

In the 2026 competition, six redshave already been brandished.

Three red cards were shown in Mexico's opening-game win over South Africa, before Bosnia-Herzegovina's Tarik Muharemovic and Qatar duo Assim Omer Madibo and Homam el Amin soon followed.

This tally is higher than in the past two World Cups, when four red cards were shown in Qatar and Russia.

There is still a way to go for this record, but there is an awful lot of football to come.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.