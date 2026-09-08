National

Two denied bail over alleged lynching of young man at Daboya

Source: adomonline.com  
  8 September 2026 12:16pm
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The Buipe District Magistrate Court has denied bail to two persons standing trial over the alleged lynching of a young man at Daboya in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region.

The accused persons, Adjei Abdulai, a final-year student of the Savannah College of Education, and 22-year-old Issah Mahama, were remanded into police custody after their lawyer’s application for bail was rejected.

The court, presided over by Livingston Lartey Yao Ameevor, has directed the two to reappear on September 21, 2026.

The two are facing allegations in connection with the death of Yibonwura, who was reportedly attacked over allegations that he had stolen shea nuts.

The accused persons were visibly emotional in court and could not hold back their tears after the bail application was refused.

Prosecuting, Inspector Mumuni Muniru told the court that investigations into the incident are still ongoing.

He said the Police are working to apprehend a third suspect who is currently on the run in connection with the death.

The court’s decision means Abdulai and Mahama will remain in police custody as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the alleged lynching.

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