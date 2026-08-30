Audio By Carbonatix
The Savannah Regional Police Command has arrested two suspects in connection with the alleged lynching of a young man at Daboya in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region.
The suspects are Adjei Abdulai, 25, a carpenter, and Issah Mahama, 22, a student.
They were arrested following investigations into the incident, which was captured in a video circulating on social media, a release issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) David K. Amoako, the Regional Police Commander, said on Thursday.
“Preliminary Investigations indicate that the victim, identified as Yibonwura, was allegedly attacked and severely assaulted after he was accused of stealing sheanuts,” it said, adding that he subsequently died from the injuries sustained during the assault.
The two arrested suspects were in Police custody assisting with investigations.
“A manhunt was underway for the third suspect, who is currently at large,” it said.
Investigations were also ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure that all persons connected to the crime were brought to justice.
Latest Stories
-
Tinubu files case in US court to block release of alleged drug trafficking record – Lawyer
2 hours
-
‘Powder Guy’ denies $32,000 visa fraud charges
2 hours
-
Two suspects arrested over lynching at Daboya
2 hours
-
Mobile phones contributing to Christians’ spiritual decline – Bishop Patu
2 hours
-
Government to develop 150-acre air cargo hub at Tamale Airport – Goosie Tanoh
3 hours
-
Stronger GRA digital systems needed at ports – IEAG
3 hours
-
24-Hour Economy Secretariat brokers $270m poultry project to cut chicken imports
3 hours
-
Ghana attaches particular importance to sustainable African-owned financing of peace – Mahama
3 hours
-
Ho to establish first public college of education – MCE announces
3 hours
-
“We are one house – let’s settle this at home” – Atomaase Royal family calls for unity, rallies behind Twafohene
3 hours
-
Job advertisements increase 45 per cent year-on-year in June – BoG
3 hours
-
The Missing Middle and the Overlooked Small: Why Ghana Must Serve Both the ‘S’ and ‘M’ in MSME’s
4 hours
-
African Union Extraordinary Summit: Ghana welcomes Luanda Action Plan
4 hours
-
My job is to turn Minority into Majority – Afenyo-Markin
4 hours
-
OpenAI to cut off AI models for SpaceX-owned Cursor, escalating feud with Musk
4 hours