Two suspects arrested over lynching at Daboya

The Savannah Regional Police Command has arrested two suspects in connection with the alleged lynching of a young man at Daboya in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region.

The suspects are Adjei Abdulai, 25, a carpenter, and Issah Mahama, 22, a student.

They were arrested following investigations into the incident, which was captured in a video circulating on social media, a release issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) David K. Amoako, the Regional Police Commander, said on Thursday.

“Preliminary Investigations indicate that the victim, identified as Yibonwura, was allegedly attacked and severely assaulted after he was accused of stealing sheanuts,” it said, adding that he subsequently died from the injuries sustained during the assault.

The two arrested suspects were in Police custody assisting with investigations.

“A manhunt was underway for the third suspect, who is currently at large,” it said.

Investigations were also ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure that all persons connected to the crime were brought to justice.

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