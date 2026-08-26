Regional

Bagre Dam spillage likely to begin Friday, August 28 

Source: GNA  
  26 August 2026 5:52pm
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SONABEL, the operator and manager of the Bagre Dam in Burkina Faso, says controlled spillage of the dam is likely to begin on Friday, August 28, 2026. 

A daily update from the White Volta Basin Secretariat of the Water Resources Commission indicated that the water level of the Bagre Dam was currently 234.55 metres, with a filling rate of 93.98 per cent, 0.45 metres below the normal reservoir level of 235.0 metres.  

"SONABEL may likely open the spillway of the Bagre Dam on Friday, August 28, 2026, if the reservoir level reaches 234.75 metres. If this occurs, you will be updated," the Commission stated. 

Additionally, the water level of the Kompeinga Dam was currently 178.13 metres, with a filling rate of 81.45 per cent,1.87 metres below the normal reservoir level of 180.0 metres. 

"A spillway of the Kompienga Dam has been opened at 0.5 metres since January 1, 2026. The discharge rate is 19.03 cubic metres per second. 

The Commission said the purpose of this opening was not to discharge or regulate flood flows, but rather to maintain a minimum water level in the river. 

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