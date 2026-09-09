Ghana Sports Fund pledges inclusive facilities, support for young talents

Audio By Carbonatix
The Administrator of the Ghana Sports Fund, Dr David Kofi Wuaku, has pledged to promote inclusiveness and equal opportunities across Ghana’s sports industry.
Speaking at a media engagement in Accra on Wednesday, September 9, Dr Wuaku said ensuring inclusiveness was one of the Fund’s core mandates.
He explained that when the Fund becomes fully operational and receives the necessary financial resources, it would ensure that no individual or group is excluded from its programmes.
According to him, the Fund will also support the construction of accessible sports facilities that are suitable for athletes of all abilities, including persons with disabilities.
Dr Wuaku said the Fund would collaborate with relevant stakeholders to identify and nurture talented young people across the country.
He expressed optimism that the initiative would help discover promising athletes, provide them with the necessary support and create pathways for them to develop their potential.
Dr Wuaku also expressed hope that the Fund would remain sustainable and avoid becoming defunct in the future.
He called for sustained funding and stakeholder support to enable the Fund to fulfil its mandate and contribute meaningfully to the transformation of Ghana’s sports sector.
The Fund has a mission to mobilise, safeguard, invest, and deploy funds transparently and efficiently to strengthen infrastructure, talent pathways, participation, high performance, research/innovation, and athlete welfare for all Ghanaians at home and abroad.
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