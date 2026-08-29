JoySports Invitational 2026: All roads lead to UG Stadium today for corporate sporting showdown

JoySports Invitational Tournament 2026

Corporate Ghana is set for a full day of competition, fitness and networking as the JoySports Invitational Tournament 2026 takes centre stage at the University of Ghana today, Saturday, August 29.

The annual corporate sporting fiesta will bring together companies, institutions, corporate executives, employees, and sports enthusiasts for a mix of competitive and recreational activities, as MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, features in this year's event.

The programme will begin at 6:00 a.m. with a health walk from the University of Ghana Stadium through the campus to the Balme Library and back to the stadium.

The early-morning activity will give participants a chance to kick-start the day with exercise before the competitive events begin.

An aerobic session is scheduled for 6:40 a.m. at the Legon Stadium car park, followed by the official opening ceremony at 7:30 a.m.

Action across disciplines

Competitive action will get underway at 8:00 a.m., with participating corporate teams expected to battle for honours in a variety of sporting and recreational disciplines.

The tournament will feature football, chess, table tennis, scrabble, draughts and ludo, among other activities, giving participants opportunities to compete across both physical and board games.

Swimming will also form part of the programme, while the CEO Penalty Shootout and Ladies Penalty Shootout are expected to add a competitive twist to the day.

Football action and novelty events will continue into the afternoon before the tournament reaches its climax with the football final scheduled for 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Beyond the competition, the event is designed to promote workplace wellness while providing corporate organisations with an informal setting to build relationships, strengthen teamwork and interact away from the office environment.

Participating organisations will also have the opportunity to compete for prizes, with winners and outstanding performers expected to be recognised across the various disciplines.

More than competition

The JoySports Invitational has established itself as a major corporate sporting gathering, combining competitive sport with fitness, entertainment and professional networking.

The 2026 edition is expected to maintain that character, offering participants a programme that moves from an early-morning health walk and aerobic session into a full schedule of sporting contests before culminating in the much-anticipated football final.

The event will also provide a platform for colleagues from different organisations to interact, build camaraderie and promote healthy lifestyles through sport.

With activities spread across the day, the tournament is expected to draw a mix of corporate teams, executives, sports enthusiasts and supporters to the University of Ghana for what promises to be a vibrant celebration of corporate sport.

The competition will bring together business leaders from some of Ghana's leading companies, including the likes of McDan Group, Sapholda Ventures, Toyota Ghana Limited, Minerals Commission, Ayuda App, Virtual Security Africa, Latex Foam, Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, National Petroleum Authority (NPA), National Identification Authority(NIA).

Other are Equity Health Insurance, Labadi Beach, 3D Wireless Plus 8:25, Best Education Services Limited, Royal Kingdom Estate – 8:50 a.m., The Chosen Hospital & Fertility Centre, Adansi Travels, AlSale Services vs Piwak Natural Health, Ghana Publishing Company Limited, Old Mutual, La Community Bank, Premier Health Insurance vs Valex Lease Equipment Limited, Narh-Bita Hospital, Volta Catch, SIC vs Heritage Christian University, Axis Pension Trust, Tema Oil Refinery vs Toyota Ghana Limited, MoMo Fintech 10:55, GIMPA, and several others, all of whom will be hoping to combine boardroom leadership with composure from 12 yards.

The winner will receive a special gold as a prize from the headline sponsors, The Luckiest *712#.

The 2026 tournament, powered by The Luckiest is sponsored by Toyota, Minerals Commission, Ayuda, Latex Foam, Vallex Lease-Equip Ltd, Virtual Security Africa.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.