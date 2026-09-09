Ghana Sports Fund plans pension scheme for retired athletes

Audio By Carbonatix
The Administrator of the newly established Ghana Sports Fund (GSF), Dr David Kofi Wuaku, has disclosed plans to introduce a pension contribution scheme for Ghanaian sportsmen and women.
The proposed scheme is intended to provide financial security for athletes after they retire from active sporting careers.
Speaking at a media engagement in Accra on Wednesday, September 9, Dr Wuaku said the initiative had become necessary because many sports personalities experience financial difficulties after their prime years.
He explained that some former athletes who devoted their lives to representing Ghana and raising the country’s flag on the international stage were often left without adequate support after retirement.
According to him, the Fund will identify such individuals and provide the assistance needed to improve their welfare.
"One of the things we are trying to do is to have a formal welfare system for all athletes. You know, most athletes are not on SNNIT. We are trying to come up with a scheme that will allow athletes in their active years to contribute and save towards their future," Dr Wuaku said.
Dr Wuaku indicated that athletes would be prioritised under the Fund’s welfare interventions, particularly those facing financial and other challenges after retirement.
The Board chair of the Ghana Sports Fund, Prof Koryoe Anim-Wright, also pledged to ensure that the process of identifying and supporting beneficiaries was transparent and accountable.
She said the board would put appropriate measures in place to guarantee accuracy in the selection of beneficiaries and ensure that assistance reached the people who genuinely needed it.
The Ghana Sports Fund was established to mobilise resources to support sports development and improve the welfare of athletes and other sports professionals in the country.
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