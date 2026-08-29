Sports growth offers new leadership opportunities – Ghana Sports Fund Administrator

The gradual resurgence of sports in Ghana is creating new opportunities for individuals and institutions to take up leadership roles and contribute to the development of the sector, Administrator of the Ghana Sports Fund, Dr David Kofi Wuaku, has said.

According to him, the growing attention on sports should encourage Ghanaians, particularly young professionals and administrators, to position themselves to play a meaningful role in shaping the industry.

Dr Wuaku made the remarks during the 2026 Democracy Cup in Kumasi, where he highlighted the potential of sports to drive talent development, employment and economic opportunities.

“Sports is gradually picking up,” he said, stressing that the renewed activity presented opportunities for people to earn a living while demonstrating leadership.

He said effective leadership would be essential to ensuring that the growing interest in sports translates into sustainable opportunities for athletes, administrators and other stakeholders.

Dr Wuaku also called for a collective commitment to developing a sports sector capable of creating opportunities beyond the playing field.

The Ghana Sports Fund, established under the Ghana Sports Fund Act, 2025 (Act 1159), is expected to play a key role in mobilising and managing resources for sports development.

His comments come amid renewed efforts to strengthen financing, governance and investment in Ghanaian sports.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.