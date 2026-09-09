Cardiologist warns men with hypertension against stopping medication over erectile dysfunction fears

National Cardiothoracic Centre has warned that some men with hypertension are putting their lives at risk by stopping their medication because they fear the drugs could affect their sexual performance.

Head of Cardiology at the Centre, Prof Alfred Doku, said the fear of erectile dysfunction was causing some patients to avoid or stop taking hypertension medication, despite the potentially fatal consequences of uncontrolled high blood pressure.

He said patients should not stop their medication without consulting a doctor because untreated hypertension can lead to stroke, heart disease, sudden death or permanent disability.

“Some of the patients are afraid of taking the medication, especially hypertension medication, because of erectile dysfunction. They cannot perform in the bedroom,” Prof Doku said.

However, he said that the belief that all hypertension medicines cause erectile dysfunction was a myth.

“And also the myth that every hypertension medication causes erectile dysfunction is not true,” he said.

According to Prof Doku, erectile dysfunction may be caused by an underlying health condition rather than the medication itself.

“So, if you're having an issue with erectile dysfunction, it could even be the diabetes or the hypertension that is causing it, not necessarily the drug,” he said.

He therefore urged patients experiencing sexual problems while taking hypertension medication to speak to their doctors rather than stopping treatment on their own.

“So, if you have any concerns, discuss with your doctor,” he advised.

Prof Doku said doctors had several treatment options and could change or adjust medication where necessary to address side effects.

“We have different medications; we can change them, adjust them so that you can perform in the bedroom,” he said.

“But don't stop your medication because if you stop, you will die from stroke, heart disease, or you can develop a permanent disability from a stroke,” Prof Doku warned.

The warning comes at a time when health authorities are increasingly concerned about the impact of hypertension on younger Ghanaians.

Prof Doku said heart disease and stroke were now major causes of death in Ghana, with the conditions affecting people well below the age of 50.

“Close to 50% of people who die in Ghana die from stroke or heart disease. That is the main thing that is driving mortality in Ghana,” he said.

He added that the problem was no longer confined to older people.

“It occurs in younger people, those younger than 50 years. So the workforce is dying from heart disease and stroke,” he said.

Prof Doku said the country's health challenges had changed over the years, with diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis, HIV and malnutrition previously accounting for a greater share of deaths.

“In the past it was mainly malaria, TB, HIV, malnutrition, but we've taken care of these diseases,” he said.

He identified hypertension as a major driver of the current heart disease and stroke burden.

“The current problem is heart disease and stroke driven mainly by hypertension,” he said.

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