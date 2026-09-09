Cardiologist warns uncontrolled hypertension is killing more Ghanaians below 50

More Ghanaians below the age of 50 are dying from heart disease and stroke, with experts at the National Cardiothoracic Centre warning that uncontrolled hypertension is increasingly threatening the country’s working population.

Head of Cardiology at the National Cardiothoracic Centre, Prof. Alfred Doku, said cardiovascular disease has become one of the leading causes of death in Ghana, accounting for between 40 and 50 per cent of deaths.

He gave the warning as Ghana marked World Heart Day, highlighting the growing burden of hypertension and related heart conditions among younger people.

According to Prof. Doku, heart disease and stroke are no longer conditions associated mainly with old age.

“Close to 50% of people who die in Ghana die from stroke or heart disease. That is the main thing that is driving mortality in Ghana,” he said.

He said the worrying trend is that these deaths are increasingly occurring among people below 50, including those who form the country's workforce.

“It occurs in younger people, those younger than 50 years. So the workforce is dying from heart disease and stroke,” Prof. Doku said.

He said that Ghana's major health concerns have changed considerably over the years.

“In the past it was mainly malaria, TB, HIV, malnutrition, but we've taken care of these diseases,” he said.

Prof. Doku said hypertension is now a major driver of the country's cardiovascular disease burden.

“The current problem is heart disease and stroke driven mainly by hypertension,” he said.

He estimated that between 40 and 50 per cent of deaths in Ghana are linked to heart disease and stroke.

The cardiologist also raised concern about some patients, particularly men, refusing or stopping their hypertension medication because of fears that the drugs could cause erectile dysfunction.

He said some patients are more concerned about their sexual performance than the potentially fatal consequences of uncontrolled high blood pressure.

“Some of the patients are afraid of taking the medication, especially hypertension medication, because of erectile dysfunction. They cannot perform in the bedroom,” Prof. Doku said.

He, however, warned against stopping prescribed medication because of such concerns, stressing that untreated hypertension can lead to stroke, heart disease and sudden death.

“But let's look at it this way. The consequences of high blood pressure are stroke, heart disease or a sudden death,” he said.

Prof. Doku also sought to correct the belief that all hypertension medicines cause erectile dysfunction.

“And also the myth that every hypertension medication causes erectile dysfunction is not true,” he said.

He explained that erectile dysfunction may itself be a symptom of an underlying health condition rather than a side effect of medication.

“So, if you're having an issue with erectile dysfunction, it could even be the diabetes or the hypertension that is causing it, not necessarily the drug,” he said.

Prof. Doku urged patients who experience sexual difficulties while taking hypertension medication to discuss the issue with their doctors rather than abandoning treatment.

He said doctors have different treatment options and can adjust or change medication where necessary.

“So, if you have any concerns, discuss with your doctor,” he advised.

“We have different medications; we can change them, adjust them so that you can perform in the bedroom.”

He said that the risks of stopping hypertension medication without medical advice far outweigh concerns about possible side effects.

“But don't stop your medication because if you stop, you will die from stroke, heart disease, or you can develop a permanent disability from a stroke,” Prof. Doku warned.

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