Cardiologist warns excessive ‘koobi’ and ‘momoni’ could increase blood pressure risk

Ghanaians may need to rethink how much koobi and momone they add to their meals, as a cardiologist has warned that excessive consumption could increase the risk of high blood pressure due to their high salt content.

Physician Specialist and Cardiology Fellow at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Albert Agbi, says the popular salted fish varieties contain significant amounts of sodium, which can contribute to elevated blood pressure when consumed excessively.

Speaking in an interview on September 11, Dr Agbi acknowledged the important role koobi and momoni play in adding flavour to Ghanaian dishes but urged consumers to exercise restraint.

“It’s nice; it gives flavour. But it’s very high in sodium. Because of the salt,” he said.

He explained that excessive sodium intake causes the body to retain fluid, which can raise blood pressure and put additional pressure on the heart and blood vessels.

According to him, prolonged high sodium consumption could increase the risk of cardiovascular complications, making moderation particularly important.

While stopping the consumption of koobi and momoni altogether may be difficult for many Ghanaians, Dr Agbi said cutting down on the quantity would be a more practical approach.

“I’m not going to tell Ghanaians because I know they will not forgive you. So I’m not recommending you stop. But in moderation,” he said.

The cardiologist also encouraged Ghanaians to incorporate more potassium-rich foods into their diets, including fresh coconut water, bananas, and other fruits.

He noted that dietary approaches such as the DASH and Mediterranean diets place emphasis on potassium-rich foods and can help promote healthier eating patterns.

Dr Agbi further urged the public to pay attention not only to what they eat but also to portion sizes while combining healthy eating with regular physical activity to reduce the risk of lifestyle-related diseases.





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