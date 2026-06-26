Deputy Chief of Staff rallies Regional Ministers behind Ghana Medical Trust Fund

Audio By Carbonatix
Deputy Chief of Staff Nana Oye Bampoe Addo has called on Regional Ministers to champion the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF), describing the initiative as one of President John Dramani Mahama's most visionary social interventions aimed at easing the financial burden of chronic diseases on Ghanaians.
Speaking during a meeting between the leadership of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund and Regional Ministers at the Jubilee House, she said the success of the initiative would depend heavily on strong public awareness and collaboration at the regional and community levels.
She urged the Regional Ministers to mobilise traditional authorities, local government institutions, healthcare providers and community leaders to support the implementation of the Trust Fund.
According to her, "The President has demonstrated remarkable foresight with this initiative as it has the potential to transform the lives of countless Ghanaians who are struggling to afford treatment for chronic illnesses."
She further reminded the Regional Ministers that "they all have a responsibility to ensure that every Ghanaian understands what the Trust Fund stands for and how it can change lives."
Nana Oye Bampoe Addo said the Trust Fund reflects government's commitment to ensuring that financial constraints do not prevent citizens from accessing specialised healthcare.
She expressed optimism that the planned regional stakeholder engagements would strengthen public confidence in the initiative and encourage greater national participation.
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