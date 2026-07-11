‘I am not guilty’ – Abu Trica denies charges as US court sets September 8 for trial

Frederick Kumi, popularly known as "Abu Trica," has pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in a United States District Court.

The accused, who was extradited from Ghana to the United States, has been accused of conspiring with one Daniel Yussif and others to participate in a scheme that used Artificial Intelligence tools to create fake identities and build relationships with victims in order to solicit money under false pretences.

The U.S. District Court, presided over by Judge John R. Adams of the Northern District of Ohio, Eastern Division, has fixed September 8, 2026, for the jury trial to begin. A pre-trial conference has been fixed for August 25, 2026.

Per court documents, both parties may enter plea negotiations if they so wish, but must do so before the date set for the jury trial.

"Accordingly, the court will not accept plea agreements after the date of the pre-trial," it said.

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