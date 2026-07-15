US prosecutors accuse Abu Trica of using AI to run $8m elderly romance scam

United States prosecutors have accused Ghanaian national Frederick Kumi, also known as Abu Trica, of using artificial intelligence technology and fake online identities to run a romance scam that allegedly defrauded more than 80 elderly Americans of over $8 million.

The allegations were contained in a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio following Kumi's extradition from Ghana to the United States to face charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

According to U.S. prosecutors, Kumi and his alleged co-defendant, Daniel Yussif, operated a criminal network that targeted elderly victims across the United States between April 2023 and November 2025.

Investigators allege that the group identified victims through online dating platforms and social media, with a focus on elderly widows and divorcees.

Prosecutors say the suspects allegedly created fake female identities to build emotional relationships with victims before persuading them to send money.

The U.S. Department of Justice alleges that Kumi used “advanced techniques including AI-driven video platforms” to communicate with victims while pretending to be fictitious female personas.

Other members of the alleged network are accused of using encrypted messaging platforms and phone calls to maintain the false identities and sustain the relationships.

According to court documents, victims were allegedly convinced they were involved in genuine romantic relationships before being asked to provide financial support for fabricated stories involving gold and diamond inheritances.

The money, prosecutors claim, was transferred into bank accounts controlled by members of the alleged conspiracy before being moved to accomplices in Ghana and other countries.

U.S. authorities further allege that the network relied on money mules in Ghana and members of the Ghanaian immigrant community in the United States to launder proceeds through shell businesses and bank accounts.

Prosecutors estimate that the scheme generated more than $8 million from over 80 elderly victims.

The U.S. authorities also allege that Kumi used proceeds from the fraud to acquire luxury assets, including a mansion in Ghana, a Lamborghini, a Tesla Cybertruck, a Mercedes-Benz and a BMW.

The assets have since been seized by law enforcement.

Kumi was arrested in Ghana on December 11, 2025, before being extradited to the United States on July 9, 2026.

He has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Prosecutors are also seeking the forfeiture of assets they allege were obtained through proceeds from the scheme.

If convicted, Kumi faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison on each count.

However, the allegations against him remain unproven. He is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty by a court of law.

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