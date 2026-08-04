Heavy rains flood Sandema, cut off roads and inundate homes

An overnight downpour has triggered flooding in parts of Sandema in the Builsa North Municipality of the Upper East Region, disrupting movement and leaving several residents assessing damage to their homes and property.

The heavy rains caused drains to overflow, submerging sections of the Chuchuliga–Sandema road and making it difficult for motorists, commuters and other road users to access parts of the municipality.

Several homes and properties were also inundated as floodwaters swept through affected communities, with residents counting their losses.

The flooding has heightened concerns among residents, who fear that further rainfall could worsen the situation in the coming days.

Authorities are expected to visit the affected communities to assess the extent of the damage and determine the support required for affected residents.

Meanwhile, motorists and other road users have been advised to exercise caution when travelling through flooded areas and to remain alert to potential hazards caused by the heavy rains.

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