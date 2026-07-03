Keta MP calls for urgent action as floods submerge homes and destroy farmlands

The Member of Parliament for Keta, Dzudzorli Kwame Gakpey, has called for urgent intervention as severe flooding continues to devastate communities across the constituency, leaving homes submerged, farmlands destroyed and livelihoods disrupted.

Speaking after touring affected communities, Mr Gakpey described the flooding as one of the worst the area has experienced in recent years, with several communities struggling to cope with the impact of rising water levels.

“We have been having flood issues in the constituency, but this one is very devastating. We haven't seen this magnitude before. The whole constituency is besieged by the rainwater as well as the lagoon, so it is very sad,” he said.

According to the MP, the destruction is widespread, with some residents still living in flooded homes while large portions of farmlands have been washed away.

“As I speak to you, you can clearly see that a lot of houses are submerged in water. A lot of farmlands have also been washed away by the flood, especially in the Shime area and all its environs. People are living in their houses, but the houses are in water,” he stated.

Mr Gakpey said several communities, including Klovi, Anloga, Afiadenyigba and Keta, have been severely affected, adding that the impact extends beyond his constituency into neighbouring areas.

“The whole Anloga constituency, Ketu South, Ketu North, and Akatsi enclaves are all submerged. They are all affected by this devastating effect,” he said.

The MP attributed the recurring flooding partly to human activities, including indiscriminate waste disposal and some salt mining activities, which he said have blocked natural waterways and affected drainage systems.

“We need behaviour change. People are dumping refuse into the natural channels through which water passes, and those channels have become blocked,” he noted.

He explained that the obstruction of natural water channels has affected the flow of rainwater into the sea, making urgent desilting and environmental restoration necessary.

“Those channels, through salt mining and other activities, have affected the natural course of the flow of rain into the sea. We need to desilt those places to make it environmentally friendly so that the ecosystem is not tampered with,” he added.

Mr Gakpey disclosed that emergency measures are being taken in collaboration with local authorities and other stakeholders to cut a sandbar at Kedzi to allow water from the lagoon to flow into the sea.

“I have engaged the municipal chief executives of the three constituencies, as well as the regional minister, and Amandi is supporting us with equipment to cut the sandbar at Kedzi so that it will allow free flow of the water from the lagoon into the sea,” he said.

He noted that the intervention is expected to reduce the pressure on affected communities while helping restore the natural balance of the ecosystem and protect aquatic resources such as fish, crabs and shrimps, which support local livelihoods.

Addressing concerns over the opening of the control gate, Mr Gakpey acknowledged that some residents were worried about its possible impact on fishing activities, but said the immediate priority was to protect lives, homes and critical infrastructure.

“Initially, people were agitating that we shouldn't open the control gate. But first of all, we need to do that to preserve the bridge as well as the road and save the communities that are currently underwater,” he explained.

He assured residents that measures would be taken to regulate the water flow to minimise any negative impact on economic activities.

“We are going to put some moderate control in place. When it reaches a certain level, we will close it in time so that it does not affect the economic activities of the people,” he added.

On relief efforts, the MP said engagements are ongoing with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to provide support for affected residents, while he is also offering assistance in his personal capacity.

Mr Gakpey stressed that beyond emergency relief, long-term interventions, including dredging the lagoon, clearing blocked waterways and restoring natural tributaries, are needed to provide a lasting solution to the perennial flooding challenges facing Keta and surrounding communities.

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