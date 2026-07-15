Abu Trica: Check out the Luxury cars and mansion seized from alleged Ghanaian ‘romance scam’ kingpin

A 31-year-old Ghanaian national has been extradited to the United States to face charges over his alleged role in a sophisticated romance fraud scheme that defrauded more than 80 elderly victims of over $8 million.

Frederick Kumi, also known as Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng and Abu Trica, of Swedru, Ghana, was arrested in Ghana on December 11, 2025, and extradited to the United States on July 9, 2026.

He faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio.

Scam explained

Court documents allege that from about April 2023 to November 2025, Kumi was part of a criminal network that devised romance fraud schemes to obtain money from elderly United States citizens, often widows or divorcees. Kumi and his co-defendant, Daniel Yussif, also known as Denteni and Slab, acted as leaders of the group.

The scammers used online dating sites and social media to identify and target their victims. Kumi employed advanced techniques, including AI-driven video platforms, to engage with victims under fictitious female personas. Other members of the group used encrypted apps and phone calls to maintain false identities and communicate directly with victims.

After gaining the victims' trust, the scammers told false stories about gold or diamond inheritances and convinced victims to send money via wire transfer to financial accounts controlled by the conspiracy.

The fraudsters also used money mules based in Ghana and contacts in the Ghanaian immigrant community in the United States to launder millions of dollars through fake businesses and bank accounts.

Ill-gotten gains

Kumi allegedly used his ill-gotten gains to acquire luxury vehicles and other items of value. Assets seized by international law enforcement partners included a mansion in Ghana, a Lamborghini, a Tesla Cybertruck, a Mercedes-Benz, and a BMW.

If convicted, Kumi faces up to 20 years' imprisonment. An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI Cleveland Division and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brian M. McDonough and Elliot Morrison for the Northern District of Ohio.

The extradition was made possible through cooperation with multiple Ghanaian agencies, including the Ghana Attorney General's Office, EOCO, the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Cyber Security Authority, NACOC, and the Ghana National Intelligence Bureau, as well as U.S. agencies including the DEA, Homeland Security Investigations, and the FBI Legal Attaché Office in Accra.

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