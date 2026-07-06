Fresh twist in Abu Trica case as court sets July 9 hearing over extradition stay

Abu Trica in court

The Accra High Court has granted lawyers for embattled socialite Abu Trica an abridgement of time to hear an emergency injunction application seeking to temporarily halt his extradition to the United States, marking a fresh twist in the ongoing legal battle.

The court has fixed Thursday, July 9, for the hearing, when both the defence team and the Attorney General’s Department are expected to appear and argue the application.

Abu Trica’s lawyers are seeking a stay of execution on an earlier court order authorising his extradition, pending the determination of an appeal already filed.

Lead counsel Barker-Vormawor explained that the request for urgency is to ensure the appeal process is fully considered before any extradition is carried out.

He maintained that it is within Abu Trica’s constitutional right to appeal, which must be fully exhausted before any transfer to US authorities is enforced.

The court’s decision to grant the abridgement of time means all parties, including the Attorney General, will be heard on an expedited basis before any final step is taken in the extradition process.

The latest application follows earlier proceedings in which the High Court dismissed a certiorari application seeking to quash a ruling by the Gbese District Court that authorised Abu Trica’s extradition in connection with criminal charges in the United States.

Abu Trica was reportedly rearrested on the premises of the Accra High Court after appearing in court for the extradition proceedings.

Should the emergency application not be in Abu Trica’s favour, his legal team has indicated plans to escalate it to the Supreme Court in what could be a final attempt to stop the extradition.

The case stems from extradition proceedings initiated by United States authorities, who are pursuing Abu Trica over alleged $8 million romance fraud linked to ongoing investigations abroad.

The matter has attracted significant public attention due to the cross-border nature of the allegations and continued cooperation between Ghanaian and US authorities.

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