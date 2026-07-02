High Court orders Abu Trica extradition to US over alleged $8m romance fraud

Abu Trica in court

The High Court in Accra has approved the extradition of Fredrick Kumi, popularly known as "Abu Trica", to the United States, where he is wanted to stand trial over an alleged romance fraud scheme said to involve approximately US$8 million.

The decision marks a major development in the high-profile extradition proceedings involving Kumi after American authorities sought his transfer to face criminal charges.

His lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, disclosed the court's ruling in a Facebook post on Thursday, July 2, indicating that he had received news of the judgement while outside Ghana on official duties.

"I am out of Ghana for work. I just heard that the case of Abu Trica has been fast tracked and a judge has just ordered his extradition. Hmmm. FBI 1 – Abu 1. I guess this issue goes to the Supreme Court," he wrote.

The ruling follows months of legal proceedings during which the High Court earlier admitted the accused to bail in the sum of GH¢30 million with two justified sureties pending the determination of the extradition request.

United States authorities are seeking Kumi's extradition in connection with allegations that he participated in a romance scam network which allegedly defrauded victims of millions of dollars.

The latest order paves the way for his transfer to the United States unless the decision is successfully challenged through the appellate courts.

Mr Barker-Vormawor's comments suggest that the defence is considering invoking the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court, a move that could temporarily halt the extradition process while the matter undergoes further judicial scrutiny.

The case has attracted considerable public attention because of the scale of the alleged fraud and the international cooperation between Ghanaian and United States law enforcement agencies in pursuing the extradition request.

Should an appeal be filed, the Supreme Court will be expected to determine whether the High Court properly exercised its jurisdiction in granting the extradition order before any transfer of the accused to the United States can proceed.

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