Police seal off Nairobi as Kenya braces for Gen Z protest anniversary demonstrations

Police in Kenya have sealed off key roads leading into central Nairobi ahead of planned nationwide protests marking two years since the deadly Gen-Z-led anti-government demonstrations.

Thousands of Kenyans protested against proposed tax hikes in June 2024, culminating in the storming of parliament and the eventual withdrawal of the controversial finance bill.

Protesters say they are demanding justice for more than 80 people killed and dozens more injured during the 2024 anti-tax demonstrations and last year's anniversary protests.

Commuters were left stranded on Thursday morning after security forces blocked access to the city centre, while many businesses and schools remained closed

The planned protests, largely mobilised through social media platforms, are expected to take place in major towns including Nairobi, Mombasa and parts of central Kenya.

Security agencies have heightened surveillance in major urban centres ahead of the protests, with police expected to maintain a heavy presence in Nairobi and strategic installations.

Footage from a local TV station shows flames and smoke rising in the Githurai area near Nairobi, as protesters lit fires during clashes with police.

Police officers were also seen firing tear gas to disperse crowds gathered in the area. Several people have been arrested by anti-riot police in Nairobi, while trying to access the city.

Some parents who lost children during the 2024 protests have asked the government to allow them to peacefully remember their loved ones.

"We don't want tear gas and running battles in the streets. We are too old for that," one of the parents told journalists in Nairobi.

Opposition leaders led by Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua and Eugene Wamalwa joined families of the victims to lay wreath at parliament in honour of those who died during the 2024 demonstations.

Early on Thursday, police mounted roadblocks along the Thika Super Highway, Mombasa Road, the Nairobi-Namanga Highway in Athi River, Kenyatta Avenue, Waiyaki Way, Jogoo Road, and other major routes, preventing motorists and pedestrians from accessing the city centre.

Authorities have urged protesters to remain peaceful and avoid acts of violence, looting, or destruction of property.

President William Ruto on Friday said people had a right to protest but warned that anyone "mobilised to destroy property or cause chaos" would not be tolerated.

Several political leaders, civil society groups, and human rights organisations have expressed support for peaceful demonstrations, describing them as part of democratic expression protected under the country's onstitution.

Ruto's former deputy Rigathi Gachagua, now a bitter rival, has urged Gen Z activists to stay away from the streets, citing concerns that the protests could turn violent. Instead, he has called on Kenyans to remain at home in a symbolic show of dissent.

Last week, President Ruto announced a fund of nearly $15m (£11m) to compensate nearly 2,000 victims of protest-related human rights abuses between 2017 and 2025 identified by rights groups.

Ruto said the compensation was not a "price for life, pain or loss" and should not be seen as rewarding violence or criminality.

However, human rights organisations have rejected the compensation plan, citing the exclusion of some victims, inadequate pay-outs and a lack of transparency.

President Ruto is facing growing public discontent ahead of the 2027 elections, with critics accusing his government of failing to deliver on key campaign promises.

He rejects those claims, insisting his administration has fulfilled most of its pledges and saying he is ready to defend its record as he seeks re-election.

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