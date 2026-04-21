Sylvia Inkoom named First National Bank Chief Executive Officer

Sylvia Inkoom

First National Bank Ghana has announced the appointment of Sylvia Inkoom as Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 July 2026.

This continues the bank's strategic ambition to deepen financial access and deliver intuitive, client-centred services across Ghana.

Sylvia brings into this new role 21 years of extensive experience in banking, notably in relationship management, treasury, global markets, finance and structured deals. She succeeds Warren Adams, who has led First National Bank Ghana since 2022 and is assuming a new role within the broader FirstRand Group.

Sylvia’s appointment, subject to Bank of Ghana’s approval, underscores the bank’s continued focus to provide unmatched digital banking services and topline value to all its customers.

Until her new appointment, Sylvia Inkoom has served as the Executive Director and the Head of Corporate and Investment Banking, where she has been integral in deepening client relationships across First National Bank’s broad range of corporate and investment banking capabilities.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are excited about Sylvia’s elevation to the CEO role”, says First National Bank Ghana board chairman, Emmanuel Idun. “We are confident that her deep understanding of the Ghanaian banking industry will enable us to deliver the relevant solutions to our clients as well as excellent banking service. Her experience will help unlock further value in our banking services and expand our existing offerings to help Ghanaians achieve their financial goals.”

Earlier in her career, Sylvia Inkoom held the position of Deputy Managing Director at UBA Ghana, gaining broad exposure to national and international banking and finance at senior management level.

She is a fellow of the Institute of Leadership and Management – London, and a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA). She also has an executive certificate in Corporate Finance from the London School of Economics and a certificate in Strategic Client Management from the Graduate School of Business, University of Cape Town. Sylvia attained a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Ghana Business School, where she also received her MBA in Finance. She’s an avid soccer fan and a staunch supporter of Accra Hearts of Oak football club.

Her appointment has also been welcomed by Bydon Longwe, Broader Africa CEO of FirstRand, who expressed confidence that Sylvia's client relationship expertise and commercial acumen will improve First National Bank’s contribution to Ghana's banking sector. "I look forward to seeing Sylvia leverage her wealth of experience and deep understanding of client relations to steer our business forward and provide sustainable solutions that benefit the communities in which we serve," Longwe said.

Mr. Idun further expressed his appreciation to the outgoing CEO Warren Adams. “We are deeply grateful to Warren for his stewardship, under which the bank’s foundation was strengthened and positioned as a credible entity within Ghana's banking sector. His tenure was marked by a consistent commitment to building a high-performing team and fostering a culture anchored in customer-centricity and excellence. Warren's leadership has created the conditions from which Sylvia and the broader team can confidently accelerate the bank's next phase of growth”, he said.

In his remarks Warren Adams, said: "With our proven customer-centric approach and the quality of our team, Sylvia's leadership will enable us to take on more opportunities to move First National Bank forward. In her very capable hands, the team has all it takes to contribute to becoming a significant market player and supporting the overall growth and quality of the banking industry in Ghana."

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