NSMQ 2026: Inside the profiles of this year’s three grand finalists chasing glory

The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) grand finale will bring together three schools with vastly different histories in Ghana's biggest academic competition.

Record holders Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon), two-time champions St Augustine’s College and debutants Accra Academy will battle for the coveted trophy and the ultimate bragging rights after surviving intense competition to emerge as this year's finalists.

While PRESEC-Legon arrives with a rich history of dominance, St Augustine’s College brings championship experience and recent consistency to the contest.

Accra Academy, on the other hand, enters the final with an opportunity to make history in its maiden appearance on the competition's biggest stage.

Here is a look at the profiles of the three finalists.

PRESEC-Legon: The record holders

Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School, popularly known as PRESEC-Legon or Ɔdadeɛ, heads into the 2026 final as the most successful school in the history of the National Science and Maths Quiz.

The Legon-based school has won the competition a record eight times, lifting the trophy in 1995, 2003, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2020, 2022 and 2023.

PRESEC has also made an impressive 13 appearances at the grand finale and finished as first runner-up on four occasions.

The school holds another remarkable record as the only institution to have won the NSMQ back-to-back on two separate occasions.

The 'Ɔdadeɛ' boys successfully defended their title in 2009 after winning in 2008 and repeated the feat by winning consecutive titles in 2022 and 2023.

Guided by the motto, “In Lumine Tuo Videbimus Lumen,” meaning “In Thy Light We Shall See Light,” PRESEC-Legon will enter the 2026 final with its sights firmly set on extending its record with a historic ninth trophy.

St Augustine’s College: The two-time champions

St Augustine’s College, popularly known as AUGUSCO, is no stranger to the grand stage.

The Cape Coast-based school has won the National Science and Maths Quiz twice, emerging champions in 2007 and 2019.

The 2026 final will mark AUGUSCO's fifth appearance at the grand finale, having previously reached the decisive contest in 2007, 2019, 2024 and 2025.

Apart from its two championship triumphs, the school has also finished as first runner-up on one occasion and second runner-up once.

AUGUSCO also boasts continental credentials as champions of the West Africa NSMQ.

The school heads into this year's contest with recent experience on its side, having now reached the grand finale for three consecutive years - 2024, 2025 and 2026.

With its motto, “Omnia Vincit Labour,” meaning “Perseverance Conquers All,” AUGUSCO will be hoping perseverance carries it to a third national title.

Accra Academy: The history makers

For Accra Academy, the 2026 NSMQ grand finale represents a historic breakthrough.

Known affectionately as Blɛoo, the school will make its first-ever appearance at the grand finale of the competition.

The journey to this stage has already made the 2026 campaign one of the most memorable in Accra Academy's NSMQ history.

The school had previously reached the semi-finals in 2020 but fell short of a place in the final.

Six years later, Blɛoo has gone one step further.

Now, Accra Academy has the opportunity to transform its maiden appearance at the grand finale into an even bigger piece of history by winning its first-ever NSMQ trophy.

Guided by the motto, “Esse Quam Videri,” meaning “To Be Rather Than To Seem,” the school will enter the contest as the only debutant among the finalists.

One final, three different stories

The 2026 NSMQ grand finale, scheduled for Thursday, September 10, promises to be a fascinating clash of pedigree, experience and ambition.

PRESEC-Legon will be chasing history and a record-extending ninth title.

St Augustine’s College will be seeking to add a third championship to its collection and return to the summit for the first time since 2019.

Accra Academy will be hoping to crown its maiden appearance at the grand finale with an unforgettable first trophy.

Whatever happens, the 2026 final will produce another chapter in the rich history of the National Science and Maths Quiz. For one school, however, the night will end with the ultimate prize.

The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service with support from GOIL PLC, Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, Pepsodent, Cowbell, Trustur AI and Jupay Money Transfer.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.