NSMQ 2026: Accra Academy books quarter-final spot, sends Holy Child packing after fierce battle

Accra Academy sent Holy Child and Senya SHS packing after a tightly fought contest at the Main Auditorium, holding their nerve in the final round to retain their seeded status and book a place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

Senya SHS had a strong start, opening with a two-point lead over Accra Academy and six ahead of Holy Child.

Accra Academy stayed within reach in the second round, but the Problem of the Day brought a major shift as Holy Child answered nine questions and Accra Academy eight, while Senya SHS failed to score.

Then came Senya SHS's most difficult moment. The same contestants who had written their answers earlier wiped their work clean just seconds before time was called, believing they had spotted a mistake that needed to be corrected.

The decision left them with zero points for the round as Holy Child and Accra Academy moved ahead.

‎

‎Senya SHS recovered in Round Four, however, pulling level with Accra Academy on 36 points. Holy Child was only two points behind, leaving the three schools separated by a narrow margin going into the final round.

The Bleoo Boys pulled clear in the closing round to finish on 43 points, with Holy Child on 40 points and Senya SHS on 36 points.

The result keeps Accra Academy among the seeded schools and sends them into the quarter-finals. The Bleoo Boys have reached the quarter-finals and semi-finals on previous occasions but are still searching for their first NSMQ trophy, having last exited at the quarter-final stage after losing to Opoku Ware School.

Holy Child's return after a two-year absence ends at the One-Eighth stage, while Senya SHS, making only their second appearance at the national stage after debuting in 2025, leave with the Jupay Clean Sheet Prize.

The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service with support from Goil Plc, Prudential Life Insurance, Pepsodent, Trustur AI, Cowbell, Jupay Money Transfer, Lumevax, GTP, SpinCITI Laundromat, Didi Jollof, Bel Beverages, Accra College of Medicine and Coronation Insurance and Academic City University.

The Broadcast on JoyNews is sponsored by: VitaMilk, Entrance University of Health Sciences, Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and NASCO.

‎

‎BROADCAST PARTNERS

Frutelli, Excellence Publications and Stationery, Didi Shito, Nataraj, Virtual Security Africa, Lef Signature Limited, Sintex Tank, Door Master, New Crystal Hospital, Palm University College, Ayuda, Prospectus Ghana Limited, Family Health University and Myst Water.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.