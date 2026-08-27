NSMQ 2026: Botwe denies Wesley Girls’ seeded spot, secures quarter-final spot after fierce battle

‎Wesley Girls’ High School gave defending champions Mfantsipim School (Botwe) an early scare in the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) One-Eighth, after grabbing the lead at the start of the contest, raising hopes of a rare victory for the “wives” over their “husbands”.

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‎But the Botwe boys had other plans. The reigning champions flipped the contest in Round Two, surging ahead of Wesley Girls’ and never looking back as they accelerated towards another quarter-final appearance.

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‎Mfantsipim eventually finished on 66 points, with Wesley Girls’ on 48 points and Afua Kobi Ampem Girls’ SHS on 26 points.

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‎The win keeps the defending champions in the title race, while Wesley Girls’ and Afia Kobi Ampem Girls' miss out on the chance to become seeded.

Botwe now face arch-rivals and eight-time champions PRESEC-Legon, alongside Presby SHS Bompata, in the quarter-finals.

‎The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service with support from Goil Plc, Prudential Life Insurance, Pepsodent, Trustur AI, Cowbell, Jupay Money Transfer, Lumevax, GTP, SpinCITI Laundromat, Didi Jollof, Bel Beverages, Accra College of Medicine and Coronation Insurance and Academic City University.

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