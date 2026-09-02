Tottenham sign Chelsea pair Mudryk and Tosin

Tottenham have signed winger Mykhailo Mudryk and defender Tosin Adarabioyo from Chelsea on transfer deadline day.

Mudryk joins Spurs on loan until the end of the season while 28-year-old centre-back Adarabioyo has completed a permanent move worth up to £12m to the north London side.

As part of the agreement, Spurs have the option to turn Mudryk's move permanent for £75m.

The move reunites the Ukraine international, 25, with Spurs boss Roberto de Zerbi, who was his manager at Shakhtar Donetsk before his move to Chelsea in 2023.

"It's a great feeling and I can't wait to start training and playing for the club," Mudryk said.

"I'm a player who brings speed and creativity, and I want to help in both the offensive and defensive areas. I want to make the fans excited.

"I can see it's a strong squad here with good players, and I'm looking forward to sharing a pitch and special moments with them."

Mudryk resolved a doping case with the Football Association last month, but has not played a competitive match since November 2024.

Meanwhile, Adarabioyo's move makes him Spurs' 10th signing during a busy summer that has seen them spend over £300m on transfers.

"I'm in an important part of my career and speaking to the head coach and knowing the type of football he wants to play, I think it's a very good fit," Adarabioyo said.

"He wants the team to play with courage and that's something that I always look to do. I want to achieve the absolute best, to push this team and this club as much as possible to where we deserve to be."

The former England Under-19 international made 70 appearances for Chelsea since joining from Fulham in the summer of 2024.

He will replace Kevin Danso at Spurs following the Austria international's loan move to Sunderland.

Mudryk took part in Chelsea's pre-season tour of Australia and Asia, where he made his return in a friendly against Juventus in Hong Kong.

However, he was not included in Xabi Alonso's squad for the Premier League victories against Fulham and Brighton, or the Carabao Cup win against Luton.

Chelsea had been in talks with Leeds and rejected at least one offer for Mudryk, but Spurs entered the race at a late stage after failing in attempts to sign Iliman Ndiaye, who has since joined Manchester City from Everton, and Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo.

"Having worked with Misha earlier in his career, I know exactly what he can bring to our team," said De Zerbi.

"He has the quality to change a game with his speed and ability in one-vs-one situations, and is an exciting, attacking talent.

"I will demand a lot from Misha and it is our job to help him find the best version of himself. If we do that then he can become a very important player for us. I am very happy he chose to come here, and I cannot wait to work with him again."

He scored 10 goals and provided 11 assists in 73 games in all competitions for Chelsea.

How has Mudryk fared since Chelsea move?

Mudryk joined Chelsea from Shakhtar in 2023 for an initial £61m, having attracted interest from clubs across Europe including Arsenal.

After impressing in the Champions League with Shakhtar in the first half of 2022-23, Mudryk needed time to adapt to a new country and league.

He had to wait until October 2023 for his first Chelsea goal, and he ended his first full campaign at Stamford Bridge with seven goals and four assists.

By the start of 2024-25 the manager who signed Mudryk, Graham Potter, had been succeeded first by Frank Lampard, then Mauricio Pochettino, and finally Enzo Maresca.

Mudryk struggled for Premier League starts in the first months of Maresca's tenure, but was making an impact in the Uefa Conference League when he underwent an out-of-competition test on international duty with Ukraine in October 2024.

Mudryk was provisionally suspended after returning an "adverse finding" for the banned substance meldonium.

He was subsequently given the maximum four-year ban by the FA but appealed against the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

However, he became free to return to competition "with immediate effect" on 31 July, 2026, after the FA said anti-doping disciplinary proceedings had been resolved and that Murdyk accepted breaking anti-doping rules, also agreeing to a suspension equal to the time already served.

Mudryk, who has always maintained he had "never knowingly or intentionally" taken a banned substance, said he was "grateful" to be able to return to playing after "the most difficult period" of his career.

He will now restart his career at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, 11 miles north east of where it appeared to be falling apart.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.