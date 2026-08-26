Liverpool to face Tottenham in EFL Cup third round

Audio By Carbonatix
Liverpool will take on Tottenham as the teams who compete in Europe enter in the third round of the Carabao Cup.
Leeds could potentially face Chelsea, should the London club beat Luton on Thursday.
Manchester United face Premier League opposition in Brighton, while holders Manchester City host Norwich.
Fleetwood, the only fourth-tier side left in the competition, host Sheffield United.
The nine Premier League teams that are playing in Europe - Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Sunderland - all enter the Carabao Cup in the third round.
To avoid clashes with the opening rounds of the Champions League and Europa League, matches will be played across the weeks commencing Monday, 7 and Monday, 14 September.
The final two places will be decided on Thursday when Chelsea host Luton (19:30 BST) and Fulham take on AFC Wimbledon (20:00 BST).
The draw in full
- Crystal Palace v Middlesbrough
- Manchester United v Brighton
- Manchester City v Norwich
- Sunderland v Hull
- Ipswich v Arsenal
- Coventry v Aston Villa
- Bournemouth v Lincoln
- Liverpool v Tottenham
- Chelsea or Luton v Leeds
- Millwall v Newcastle
- Fleetwood v Sheffield United
- Everton v Wolves
- Leyton Orient v Bradford
- Reading v Brentford
- Peterborough v Barnsley
- West Ham v Fulham or AFC Wimbledon
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