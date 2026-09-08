Armah-Kofi Buah courts Chinese green technology for Ghana’s mining sector

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has called for the adoption of advanced green technologies in Ghana’s mining sector to reduce fossil fuel emissions and improve environmental management.

The Minister made the call during a working visit to Longking, a Chinese technology company specialising in environmental protection and new-energy solutions, in Longyan City in Fujian Province.

During the visit, Mr Armah-Kofi Buah toured the company’s facilities, where he inspected electric trucks and environmental protection installations as part of Ghana’s efforts to explore cleaner technologies for the mining industry.

He expressed interest in the company’s technological capabilities and invited Longking to establish a presence in Ghana to support the country’s transition towards greener mining practices.

Minister seeks Longking presence in Ghana

Longking, a subsidiary of Jinzin Mining Group, has 55 years of experience in environmental management and provides environmental solutions for industries including power generation, iron and steel, cement and other sectors.

After touring the facilities, Mr Armah-Kofi Buah said China’s technological advancement demonstrated the potential for Ghana to adopt similar solutions in its mining industry.

He urged Longking to consider the Ghanaian market, particularly as the country seeks to reduce the environmental impact of mining and improve operational efficiency.

President of Longking, Huang Wei, who led the Minister through the facilities, said the company began manufacturing electric vehicles in 2025.

He said the company was expanding its operations across environmental protection, new-energy transportation, power generation and new-energy mining equipment.

Mr Huang assured the Minister that Longking would assess the potential of the Ghanaian market as it considers expanding its operations.

Ghana eyes electric trucks for mining

The discussions also focused on China’s rapid development of electric heavy-duty vehicles, a technology increasingly being deployed in ports, mines, factories and short-haul freight operations.

The shift is significant for industries that have traditionally relied heavily on diesel-powered trucks, particularly mining and haulage.

Industry data cited during the visit indicate that electric heavy trucks accounted for about 44% of new heavy-truck sales in China in June 2026, although they represented only about 4% of the country’s total heavy-truck fleet.

New-energy heavy-truck sales have also been expanding rapidly. Reports indicate that sales increased by about 45% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026, reaching approximately 44,000 units.

Mr Armah-Kofi Buah said the development could have particular relevance for Ghana’s mining, haulage and logistics sectors, where heavy-duty vehicles are critical to the movement of minerals, equipment and other commodities.

Battery swapping offers alternative to conventional charging

One technology contributing to the growth of electric heavy trucks in China is battery swapping.

The system allows a truck with a depleted battery to enter a specialised station, where the battery is removed and replaced with a fully charged one, significantly reducing the downtime associated with conventional charging.

This could be particularly useful for commercial operators whose vehicles need to remain in service for extended periods.

China’s large-scale manufacturing capacity for lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles has also helped create the supply chains and technical expertise needed to support the expansion of electric heavy-duty transport.

Opportunity for Ghanaian technical skills

The capabilities of electric heavy trucks are also developing rapidly, with newer models capable of travelling hundreds of kilometres on a single charge, depending on factors such as payload, terrain, weather and driving conditions.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates the current average range of battery-electric trucks at around 300 kilometres, making short-haul operations one of the strongest early markets for the technology.

China’s approach extends beyond vehicle manufacturing to include the development of charging infrastructure, battery-swapping stations and other components of the electric-mobility ecosystem.

Mr Armah-Kofi Buah said Ghana could draw lessons from China’s experience as it prepares for the emerging electric-mobility industry.

He said the country would need to build the capacity of local mechanics, engineers and other technical professionals to maintain and service electric vehicles rather than relying solely on imported expertise.

He also pointed to the proposed capacity-building centre as a potential component of Ghana’s preparations for the transition.

According to the Minister, such a facility could help develop the technical expertise needed to support electric vehicles locally and ensure Ghana is better positioned to benefit from the emerging green technology and electric-mobility industries.

The visit forms part of Ghana’s broader efforts to explore cleaner technologies and partnerships that could support more environmentally sustainable mining and related industrial activities.

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