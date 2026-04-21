‘My kids will work in my father’s companies, not in entertainment industry’ – Davido

Afrobeat singer, Davido, has stated that he doesn’t want any of his kids to work in the entertainment sector.

Davido, who made the disclosure during a viral interview with ‘Breakfast Club’, said his children will work in his father, Deji Adeleke’s, companies.

The singer attributed the decision to his past struggles before his breakthrough in the industry, noting that working in his father’s companies will make life easier for them.

Narrating how his father’s refusal to support his music career before his breakthrough “killed his joy”, Davido noted that he would still support any of his children who choose to go into the entertainment industry.

Interviewer: “Do you want your kids to be in this industry or would you prefer your kids to work with grandpa?”

Davido answered, “Omo, go and work with my dad. Every Christmas, my dad takes all the grandkids with him. And I could just see that, among all the things he has, including multiple private jets and all that, his happiness is seeing his grandchildren.

“And my father is single. So I just saw his happiness and I’m like meh, this is like what life is all about. My dad not wanting me in the entertainment really killed my joy until he saw that this boy is really adamant about doing this. I wouldn’t want to do that to my kids as well. My daughter is already singing and dancing,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.