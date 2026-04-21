‘My kids will work in my father’s companies, not in entertainment industry’ – Davido

Audio By Carbonatix
Afrobeat singer, Davido, has stated that he doesn’t want any of his kids to work in the entertainment sector.
Davido, who made the disclosure during a viral interview with ‘Breakfast Club’, said his children will work in his father, Deji Adeleke’s, companies.
The singer attributed the decision to his past struggles before his breakthrough in the industry, noting that working in his father’s companies will make life easier for them.
Narrating how his father’s refusal to support his music career before his breakthrough “killed his joy”, Davido noted that he would still support any of his children who choose to go into the entertainment industry.
Interviewer: “Do you want your kids to be in this industry or would you prefer your kids to work with grandpa?”
Davido answered, “Omo, go and work with my dad. Every Christmas, my dad takes all the grandkids with him. And I could just see that, among all the things he has, including multiple private jets and all that, his happiness is seeing his grandchildren.
“And my father is single. So I just saw his happiness and I’m like meh, this is like what life is all about. My dad not wanting me in the entertainment really killed my joy until he saw that this boy is really adamant about doing this. I wouldn’t want to do that to my kids as well. My daughter is already singing and dancing,” he said.
Latest Stories
-
Chamber of Mines rejects ‘colonial relic’ claim, defends Ghana’s mining fiscal regime
9 seconds
-
NSA, Absa partner to roll out overdraft lifeline for National Service Personnel
2 minutes
-
Ghana finalizes strategic roadmap for Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics
3 minutes
-
AltAir Logistics unveils most affordable and value-packed packages for World Cup 2026
11 minutes
-
Ahmed Ibrahim warns contractors against shoddy work on 24-Hour Economy market projects
15 minutes
-
Construction of 20-kilometre Adankwame-Ntensere road to be completed soon – Atwima Nwabiagya North MP
20 minutes
-
24-hour markets to transform Ghana’s economy, set for completion within two years – Ahmed Ibrahim
22 minutes
-
NDC inherited a dysfunctional local government sector – Ahmed Ibrahim
25 minutes
-
Some vendors in Ellembelle reject ¢0.20 coins for business transactions
27 minutes
-
Release of GH¢5m to MMDAs in 2025 is unprecedented – Local Gov’t Minister
30 minutes
-
Chiefs deserve better compensation for their role in development – Local Gov’t Minister
33 minutes
-
Rebel Wilson’s claims against actress are ‘malicious concoctions’, Australian court hears
33 minutes
-
Mahama warns against interference in public sector discipline
35 minutes
-
OSP lacks independent prosecutorial power – Deputy Attorney-General insists
38 minutes
-
Parliament Accounts Officer linked to over GH¢139k payroll irregularity
42 minutes