It is with deep sorrow and regret that The Dogbe-Gakpetor and allied families announce the sudden death of their daughter MRS. ROSEMARY SELASI DOGBE at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on Thursday, July 23, 2026. She was 45.

Rosemary was the wife of the late Haizel Asante of Joy FM, and daughter of the late Christian Kwabla Dogbe. Her siblings are Christiana Edem Dogbe, Felix Senanu Dogbe and Christopher Kwaku Dogbe. The family kindly requests your prayerful support during this difficult time.

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.