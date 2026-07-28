Ghana, Lebanon pledge stronger ties in education, trade and manufacturing

Ghana and Lebanon have pledged to deepen bilateral cooperation in education, trade and manufacturing following the presentation of the Open Letters of Lebanon's Ambassador-designate to Ghana, His Excellency Fouad Khazzaka.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, received the ambassador-designate at a brief ceremony held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday, 24 July 2026, the ministry posted on social media.

During the meeting, Mr Ablakwa recalled the long-standing relationship between Ghana and Lebanon, which dates back to the period before Ghana's independence, and expressed optimism that the two countries would further strengthen their friendship during Ambassador Khazzaka's tenure.

The Foreign Affairs Minister also acknowledged Ghana's contribution to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeeping mission over several decades, saying it had reinforced the strong ties between the two nations.

He noted that the recent attack on Ghanaian soldiers serving in Lebanon, which remains under investigation by the United Nations, had not diminished the longstanding relationship between the two countries.

Mr Ablakwa further commended the entrepreneurial contributions of the Lebanese business community in Ghana and called for enhanced collaboration in trade, as well as knowledge sharing in the motor manufacturing, construction materials and pharmaceutical industries.

Responding, Ambassador-designate Khazzaka thanked the minister for the warm reception and congratulated the Government of Ghana on the landmark United Nations General Assembly resolution recognising the transatlantic slave trade as the gravest crime against humanity.

He also pledged to strengthen educational cooperation by working to increase the number of scholarships available to Ghanaian students to study in Lebanon.

The discussions underscored the commitment of both countries to broadening cooperation across strategic sectors while reinforcing the longstanding diplomatic ties between Accra and Beirut.

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