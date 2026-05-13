Audio By Carbonatix
Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has called on the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to immediately adopt a clear and strategic recapitalisation plan to restore confidence in the central bank following its recent financial losses.
He argued that the recapitalisation strategy must be well-structured, time-bound, and focused on strengthening the Bank’s financial position within the shortest possible period.
Speaking on Joy News’ The Pulse on Wednesday, May 13, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said a transparent and time-bound plan was necessary to stabilise the institution.
He warned that the continued deterioration of the Bank’s financial position could have wider implications for the economy.
Mr Oppong Nkrumah cautioned that if urgent steps are not taken, the situation could worsen significantly, with further increases in the Bank’s losses.
He stressed that delaying action could push the losses even higher and insisted that recapitalisation should be undertaken without delay.
The former Information Minister further noted that restoring the financial health of the Bank of Ghana is critical to maintaining currency stability and sustaining broader economic confidence.
He added that without decisive intervention, the country’s economic outlook could come under further pressure due to the central bank’s financial challenges.
Latest Stories
-
BOPP announces GH¢0.2420 per share for shareholders
16 minutes
-
Nana Ansah Kwao IV calls for urgent national action on military housing deficit
22 minutes
-
Oppong Nkrumah urges urgent BoG recapitalisation plan to restore confidence in economy
26 minutes
-
ASAC 2026: Joe Paul and Saminu qualify for 100m final
28 minutes
-
Cocoa Processing Company interdicts seven staff over GH¢4.37m audit discrepancies
35 minutes
-
Afenyo-Markin questions independence of value for Money Office Act, cites risk of political influence
43 minutes
-
One by One, GOIL counts its blessings
45 minutes
-
We didn’t accuse the BoG of mismanagement; we only highlighted problems – Oppong Nkrumah
45 minutes
-
Bawumia condemns alleged intimidation of NPP supporters
54 minutes
-
Bawumia warns against abuse of state power and threats to democracy
57 minutes
-
U.S.–Africa Summit in Washington to focus on trade, investment and industrial growth
1 hour
-
Asante Akyem North MP was intercepted over U.S. arrest warrant – Dafeamekpor
1 hour
-
National Spelling Bee champion Eugene Osei visits US Embassy ahead of Scripps competition in the US
1 hour
-
Afenyo-Markin warns Value for Money Office Could ‘legitimise’ procurement corruption
1 hour
-
Afenyo-Markin says Value for Money Office Act adds bureaucracy without accountability
1 hour