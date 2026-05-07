Minority raises alarm over BoG losses, says concerns are in national interest

The Minority in Parliament says its concerns about the Bank of Ghana's (BoG) financial position are motivated by a need to protect economic stability rather than to score political points.

According to the Member of Parliament for Tano North and member of Parliament’s Finance Committee, Gideon Boako, the central bank remains a critical institution whose stability is essential to the country’s economic resilience.

His remarks follow the release of the Bank of Ghana’s 2025 financial statements, which showed an operating loss of GH¢15.6 billion, an increase from the GH¢9.48 billion loss recorded in 2024.

The latest figures mean the central bank has now recorded losses for four consecutive years, including GH¢60.9 billion in 2022 and GH¢10.5 billion in 2023.

Mr Boako said the Minority’s concerns centre on what he described as worsening negative equity, questions surrounding the Bank’s solvency position, and the accounting methods used in preparing the financial statements.

“We are not gloating over anything, but we all want the best for the country. We understand the central bank to be that thick wall that the government or all of us have to fall on once there is trouble in the country, or there are economic mismatches,” he said on Channel One TV on Wednesday, May 6.

“In the financials, three things were crucial, the negative equity position of the bank. Not that it is just critical but because we’ve seen an increase in the negative equity position. There is also what appears to have been an insolvency position with the central bank although there was a smart move in the last quarter of 2025 to kind of get the insolvency resolved,” he added.

Mr Boako further questioned the accounting framework adopted by the Bank, arguing that although international standards usually guide financial reporting, the central bank relied largely on its own enabling legislation in preparing the accounts, a development he believes has contributed to ongoing public debate over the figures.

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