The 24-hour economy and Ghana’s MSMEs: A strategic roadmap for inclusive industrial transformation

The passage of the 24-Hour Economy Authority Act, 2025, and the subsequent signing of the 24-Hour Economy Authority Bill into law in February 2026, represent a watershed moment in Ghana's structural transformation agenda. Yet, as someone who has had the stint of working with many companies under the 1D1F when I was heading the Business Resource Centre - Ada and a practitioner who has studied the dynamics of enterprise development, I contend that the success of this policy will ultimately be determined not by the elegance of its legislative framework, but by the extent to which it empowers and integrates Ghana's Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, the sector that accounts for approximately 85% of manufacturing employment and 70% of GDP.

President John Dramani Mahama has been explicit that the 24-hour economy is "not simply about asking people to work at night". Rather, it represents a deliberate strategy to utilise idle productive capacity, strengthen existing but under-utilised capacity, and create a continuum of economic activity that spans all hours. This nuanced framing is critical: the policy encompasses businesses that operate during the day with enhanced support, frontier firms that run multiple shifts, and the modernisation of entire value chains, particularly in agriculture, agro-processing, manufacturing, logistics, and digital services.

The Binding Constraints: Where Theory Meets Practice

Any dispassionate analysis must acknowledge the structural impediments that have historically constrained MSME productivity. Four critical bottlenecks demand attention:

First, the financing gap approaches 6% of GDP. When SMEs adopt shift operations, working-capital requirements expand by nearly 18% to cover inventories, energy bills, and night-shift payroll, yet median loan tenure sits below 24 months, and collateral biases remain deeply entrenched. The Presidential Advisor for the 24-Hour Economy, Goosie Tanoh, has candidly observed that traditional collateral requirements often demand physical assets that are "unsustainable and continue to stifle innovation and private sector growth".

Second, energy reliability remains the Achilles' heel. Ghana's System Average Interruption Duration Index still exceeds 540 minutes per year, imposing direct outage costs of almost GH¢380 million on light manufacturing alone. Ewool Emmanuel, CEO of ESERB, a VCTF-backed mattress manufacturer in Tema, captured this reality succinctly: "The only challenge we have is erratic electricity… diesel generation compresses margins at a stage when the business is still establishing its revenue base". High energy costs, averaging US$0.13–0.17 per kilowatt-hour, have eroded Ghana's competitiveness relative to neighbouring countries.

Third, labour-market rigidities and transport bottlenecks deter shift adoption. Night-shift premiums of up to 20%, limited enforcement of occupational-safety rules, and inadequate public transport after sundown suppress female participation to below 19% of night-shift employment. Extending business hours also changes community rhythms, necessitating local government action on licensing, policing, and sanitation.

Fourth, digital and logistics frictions persist. Fewer than 31% of SMEs accept electronic payments, and last-mile delivery costs absorb almost 18% of retail price after 20:00. As the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) CEO, Margaret Ansei, has emphasised, "President Mahama's 24-hour economy is not just about extending business hours but it's about reimagining productivity, creating jobs, and building businesses that run around the clock to do this, MSMEs need digital tools, infrastructure, and strategic partnerships".

Strategic Interventions: The Government's Policy Toolkit

My little research whilst at this article has shown the following interventions; namely, the government has responded with a comprehensive package of interventions that, if effectively implemented, could materially alter the feasibility calculus for MSMEs:

Patient Capital: The Ghana Venture Capital Trust Fund (VCTF) has formalised a memorandum of understanding with the 24-Hour Economy Secretariat to establish a dedicated financing vehicle for SMEs intending to operate round the clock. This "patient capital" allows businesses time to stabilise and grow rather than focus on immediate returns. The VCTF has already catalysed more than GH¢2 billion in additional capital from private investors, with every cedi deployed mobilising GH¢5.58 from external sources. Portfolio companies have created over 28,000 jobs and remitted nearly GH¢47 million in taxes.

Energy Cost Reduction: Plans are underway to reduce industrial electricity tariffs to between US$0.04 and US$0.07 per kilowatt-hour, more than halving energy costs for qualifying businesses. The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has specifically highlighted subsidised night-time electricity tariffs and fast-track import duty waivers for production equipment as essential tools for SME expansion.

Modern Trading Infrastructure: The government has begun signing contracts for the construction of 24-Hour Economy Model Markets across all 261 districts. These modern, safe trading environments will incorporate solar lighting, cold storage, digital payment infrastructure, and enhanced security to support continuous commercial activity.

Investment Readiness: The VCTF collaboration extends beyond funding to strengthening governance structures, ensuring regulatory compliance, and positioning SMEs to attract sustainable capital injections. The GEA is simultaneously rolling out programmes including the SME Innovation and Inclusion Programme, Digitalize for Jobs (D4J), and the U-Spark Project under the UNIDO KAIZEN Expansion Initiative.

Incentive Framework: The 24-Hour Economy Authority Act integrates tax rebates for multi-shift operations and fast-track import duty waivers for production equipment. As the AGI has argued, while these measures may lead to a short-term dip in government revenue, the structural transformation they create will drive superior long-term fiscal stability.

A Strategic Roadmap for MSMEs

Drawing on international evidence and local realities, I propose the following strategic framework for MSMEs seeking to leverage the 24-hour economy:

Embrace Sectoral Targeting. Productivity gains from extended hours are not automatic; they require demand at those hours, managerial capacity for multiple shifts, and cost structures that make night work profitable. MSMEs should focus on sectors where night activity already makes economic sense: food processing with perishable inputs, logistics and warehousing, selected manufacturing lines that can be scheduled in shifts, and digital services that can serve global markets across time zones. Pursue Investment Readiness. To access the patient capital being channelled through the VCTF, MSMEs must strengthen governance, ensure regulatory compliance, and develop credible business plans. As Michael Abbey, CEO of the VCTF, has indicated, the fund is already thinking about expansion projects, and businesses that demonstrate readiness will be best positioned to tap into dedicated SME financing. Leverage Digital Transformation. The digital economy is the natural ally of the 24-hour economy. MSMEs should aggressively adopt electronic payments, e-invoicing, and digital marketing. International evidence from Latin America shows that accelerated adoption of e-receipting systems lifts SME sales by 8% within two years while narrowing the VAT compliance gap. The GEA's Digitalize for Jobs programme, supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, provides a platform for this transition. Explore Cooperative Models. For micro-enterprises and informal operators, cooperatives can provide structure, solidarity, and scalability. Night Economy Cooperatives by sector or locality could secure access to group microloans, bulk purchasing power, and public procurement contracts. International best practice suggests establishing designated night market zones with solar lighting, security, and trader registration using Ghana Card-linked Night Economy IDs. Invest in Value Chain Integration. The 24-hour economy strategy explicitly envisions frontier firms nurturing SMEs and sourcing materials from them for operations, promoting both backward and forward linkages. MSMEs should position themselves as reliable suppliers to larger manufacturers and processors, leveraging the extended operating hours to meet just-in-time production schedules. Adopt Risk-Mitigation Strategies. Given the persistent energy constraints, MSMEs should explore cross-portfolio collaborations for renewable energy solutions. The VCTF is already pursuing this approach, linking a solar installation company in its portfolio with manufacturing companies facing similar difficulties. Time-of-use pricing that rewards off-peak activity can further reduce energy costs. A Call to Collective Action

The 24-hour economy is not a panacea, nor is it a programme that can be imposed from above. As the AGI has rightly noted, the long-term sustainability of Ghana's economic recovery depends heavily on diversifying the export base. The 24-hour economy provides the strategic framework; MSMEs must provide the entrepreneurial energy.

The Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) has already mobilised to support this initiative, aiming to help over 2,000 SMEs scale their operations. The GNCCI President, Clement Osei-Amoako, has captured the essential truth: "The 24-hour economy will only succeed if manufacturers expand production, consumers drive demand, and financiers provide competitive lending rates. That is how we can turn policy into tangible growth".

Modelling suggests that if 20% of formal SMEs adopt dual-shift operations, national capacity utilisation could rise from 54% to 68%, lifting SME value added to 47% of GDP, generating 1.6 million additional jobs, and raising aggregate labour productivity by 15%. These figures are not predictions they are possibilities. Their realisation depends on the quality of implementation, the responsiveness of financial institutions, and the willingness of MSMEs to embrace innovation and restructuring.

The policy tools are being assembled. The institutional framework is being established. The question that now confronts Ghana's MSMEs is not whether the 24-hour economy will benefit them it is whether they will be strategic enough to benefit from.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.