Weija Dam spillage submerges over 100 homes; residents call for urgent action

Over a hundred homes have been submerged following a spillage from the Weija Dam, leaving residents in parts of Weija and Tetegu calling for urgent government intervention as floodwaters continue to devastate the area.

Schools and businesses in communities including Tetegu, Oblogo, and parts of Weija have been shut down as floodwaters inundated homes and submerged roads, leaving some areas accessible only by canoe.

Across the affected communities, fear and uncertainty continue to grow as heavy rains persist and water levels show little sign of receding.

Residents say floodwaters have risen to window level in some homes, forcing families to relocate belongings to higher ground or seek temporary shelter elsewhere.

One resident lamented that his television and other belongings had been destroyed by the floodwaters, adding that he was unable to salvage any of his livestock.

Another affected resident explained that household appliances had been damaged, stressing the need for urgent desilting of choked gutters within the community. He noted that when the dam is opened, even a small release of water causes extensive destruction.

He further expressed concern that no officials had visited the area to assess the damage or engage with residents.

Affected residents are appealing to government authorities and disaster management agencies to provide immediate relief support and implement long-term measures to prevent future occurrences.

The flooding has once again highlighted the vulnerability of communities around the dam, with calls growing for improved drainage systems, relocation support for high-risk areas, and stronger preventive infrastructure to mitigate the impact of future spillages.

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