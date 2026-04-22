Olebu residents fear flooding as gutter expands, bridge weakens

The memory of a child lost to a flooded gutter continues to weigh on residents of Olebu in the Ablekuma area of Accra as concerns grow over a widening, unlined drain and a deteriorating wooden bridge, leaving them exposed as the rainy season approaches.

The gutter, which remains sandy and unconstructed, is gradually expanding as portions are washed away whenever it rains. Although the rains have not yet begun in earnest, residents say the current condition of the drain already suggests a more difficult situation in the coming months.

The concern is further heightened by the state of a wooden footbridge that serves as a key crossing point for residents, including schoolchildren. Parts of the bridge have broken off over time, including sections meant for support, leaving users to navigate it with caution.

Reliving a tragic personal loss, Maame Ama, a long-time resident, opens up about how it still fuels her deep fears regarding the state of the gutter and bridge today.

“I have lived here for 30 years. I lost one of my twins to this gutter. After a heavy downpour, it overflowed. My child went out and, while trying to retrieve a toffee that had fallen into the water, slipped in and did not survive. That was about 15 years ago. We were promised a proper gutter, but nothing has been done. We are pleading for help.”

Reflecting on how the area has changed over time, she added;

“When we first moved here, this was not a gutter but a stream. We fetched water from it for bathing, washing, drinking, and everything. Over time, people began dumping refuse and connecting their bathroom pipes into it, and that is why we can no longer use the water."

Describing the growing anxiety within the community as the rainy season approaches, another resident, Rukaya Alhassan, said the signs of danger are already evident even before the rains begin.

“Whenever the weather turns cloudy, we become anxious because we know what is coming. When it rains, some areas are manageable, but for houses behind us, it becomes severe, you hear people shouting as water floods their rooms. And even in such moments, people still have to use that bridge, which is not in good condition.”

She further noted the strain the situation places on residents during the rainy season.

“During the rainy season, we cannot sleep, and you can't go out either. Even crossing the bridge is a risk because it is getting weaker by the day.”

Explaining how the condition of both the gutter and bridge has worsened over time, Rufiatu said the changes have made daily life more difficult for residents.

Offering a broader perspective on the underlying challenges in the area, an estate developer who frequents the community pointed to the lack of proper planning and drainage systems.

“There is no proper layout here. People have channelled wastewater directly behind their houses without any structured drainage. When it rains, the water finds its own path, and because some houses are built on waterways, it ends up entering homes. The widening gutter is a problem, but the lack of a proper drainage system is a bigger issue.”

Responding to the concerns raised by residents, the Assemblyman for the area, Abdul-Rahman, acknowledged the situation while explaining the limitations faced by the assembly.

“There are several projects we have submitted to the Assembly, but funding remains a major challenge. To be honest, the Assembly does not have the financial capacity to construct that gutter. It is a project that may require support from central government.”

He indicated that the project may fall under a broader intervention framework and outlined steps being considered.

“That gutter is part of a GARID project, and I am working to engage engineers to determine the appropriate agency responsible. For now, I will look into constructing a temporary structure that children can safely use to go to school while we work towards a permanent solution.”

Addressing concerns about the general drainage situation within the community, he also noted the role of unregulated development.

“The area lacks proper layout, and people have built without leaving space for water to pass. Some residents are unwilling to give up portions of their land to create drainage pathways, and that is contributing to the flooding.”

He urged residents to cooperate in efforts to address the issue.

“No one will come from elsewhere to solve this unless the community is willing to make adjustments. Without proper waterways, the flooding will persist and could destroy properties.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.