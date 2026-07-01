Over 500 Oforikrom residents benefit from free ear and dental screening

More than 500 residents of Oforikrom in the Ashanti Region have benefited from a free ear and dental health screening exercise organised by Joshua Generation Legacy USA and Global Commission UK, in collaboration with Living Water Assemblies of God Ghana.

The one-day medical outreach formed part of efforts to promote preventive healthcare and encourage the early detection and treatment of ear and oral health conditions.

Medical professionals screened participants for common ear and dental conditions while providing education on proper oral hygiene and the importance of routine medical check-ups.

Associate Pastor of Living Water Assemblies of God, Rev. Evans Fosu, said the initiative reflects the church's commitment to improving the health and well-being of people in the community.

"Many people are living with ear and dental conditions without even knowing it. Through this exercise, we want to encourage regular hospital visits so that diseases can be detected early and treated before they become severe," he said.

Medical Officer for Joshua Generation Legacy, Dr Meme Keelen, DNP, said the outreach went beyond screening by providing participants with education on ear and oral health.

"We have screened more than 500 people and provided health education on proper ear and oral care. Those diagnosed with medical conditions will receive the necessary care and referrals for further treatment," he stated.

Beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the organisers, describing the exercise as timely and impactful.

They said the free screening had helped them better understand their health status and appealed for similar outreach programmes to be extended to other communities.

The organisers say the initiative is part of a broader commitment to expanding access to basic healthcare services and promoting preventive health practices across communities.

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