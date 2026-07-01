Over 500 Oforikrom residents benefit from free ear and dental screening

Audio By Carbonatix
More than 500 residents of Oforikrom in the Ashanti Region have benefited from a free ear and dental health screening exercise organised by Joshua Generation Legacy USA and Global Commission UK, in collaboration with Living Water Assemblies of God Ghana.
The one-day medical outreach formed part of efforts to promote preventive healthcare and encourage the early detection and treatment of ear and oral health conditions.
Medical professionals screened participants for common ear and dental conditions while providing education on proper oral hygiene and the importance of routine medical check-ups.
Associate Pastor of Living Water Assemblies of God, Rev. Evans Fosu, said the initiative reflects the church's commitment to improving the health and well-being of people in the community.
"Many people are living with ear and dental conditions without even knowing it. Through this exercise, we want to encourage regular hospital visits so that diseases can be detected early and treated before they become severe," he said.
Medical Officer for Joshua Generation Legacy, Dr Meme Keelen, DNP, said the outreach went beyond screening by providing participants with education on ear and oral health.
"We have screened more than 500 people and provided health education on proper ear and oral care. Those diagnosed with medical conditions will receive the necessary care and referrals for further treatment," he stated.
Beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the organisers, describing the exercise as timely and impactful.
They said the free screening had helped them better understand their health status and appealed for similar outreach programmes to be extended to other communities.
The organisers say the initiative is part of a broader commitment to expanding access to basic healthcare services and promoting preventive health practices across communities.
Latest Stories
-
Edem’s ‘Gota’ goes viral as Ewe catchphrase takes over social media
5 seconds
-
Ghana’s net payments for services rose to US$4.58bn in 2025
57 seconds
-
When democracy is tested, Press freedom matters most
5 minutes
-
Police-backed operation at Ghanaian-owned Abuja facility sparks xenophobia concerns, JonahCapital alleges political interference
16 minutes
-
Police arrest 6 over alleged sale of unregistered drugs in Kumasi
27 minutes
-
Re-constructing public sector procurement to avoid revenue wastage and losses
30 minutes
-
President Mahama calls on Ghanaians to reject corruption, cynicism and division
31 minutes
-
Adansi Asokwa ‘Agenda 111’ project under siege as illegal miners take over lands behind facility
33 minutes
-
Okyeame Kwame celebrates daughter’s O-Level graduation
35 minutes
-
Sudan’s Hidden War: Sovereign wealth, arms supply routes, and the reshaping of alliances
36 minutes
-
Ghana Navy leads major rescue operations in Sogakope and Dabala after severe floods
38 minutes
-
Economic transformation without morale transformation cannot endure – Mahama
42 minutes
-
Ginger, shrimps, mangoes lead June 2026 food inflation price hikes
43 minutes
-
Dr Ekua Amoakoh’s IVLP selection; an architect of change
48 minutes
-
BoG’s share of domestic debt decreased to 17%; commercial creditors hold 9.2% of Ghana’s external debt
53 minutes