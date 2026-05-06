Ghana to host landmark global conference on reparatory justice following historic UN resolution

Ghana is set to host a pivotal High-Level “Next Steps” Conference on Reparatory Justice from 17th to 19th June, 2026, marking a significant moment in the global movement to address the enduring legacy of enslavement and racial injustice.

According to a press statement issued on Wednesday, May 6, the conference, convened under the auspices of the President of Ghana and African Union Champion for Reparations, John Dramani Mahama, comes in the wake of a landmark resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly.

The resolution formally recognised the trafficking of enslaved Africans and the system of racialised chattel enslavement as among the gravest crimes against humanity.

Backed by overwhelming international support, with 123 UN Member States endorsing the measure, the resolution represents a watershed in global acknowledgement of historical injustices.

It also signals a growing commitment to engage in structured dialogue on reparatory justice.

"The historic resolution, which received broad international support and overwhelming endorsement by 123 UN Member States, represents a significant milestone in advancing global acknowledgement of historical injustices and the need for structured engagement on reparatory justice," the statement read.

The upcoming conference in Accra is intended to sustain and build upon this momentum. It will bring together Heads of State and Government, foreign ministers, legal experts, historians, academics, activists, and representatives of regional and international organisations.

Participants will deliberate on translating the resolution—formally known as A/RES/80/250—into a practical and actionable global framework.

Central to the discussions will be the development of coordinated policy approaches, institutional mechanisms, and strategies for sustained international cooperation on reparations.

Organisers say the outcome document is expected to outline concrete recommendations and forward-looking actions to guide engagement at both continental and global levels.

A notable highlight of the conference will be a historic Juneteenth commemoration at Christiansborg Castle in Osu, a site deeply connected to the transatlantic enslavement of Africans.

This will be the first joint observance of Juneteenth between African nations and African-descended communities in the United States, underscoring the shared history and enduring ties across the diaspora.

The commemoration is expected to provide a moment of reflection on the historical foundations of the reparations discourse, while reinforcing themes of remembrance, recognition, healing, and justice.

Beyond symbolic acts, the conference aims to strengthen Africa’s collective voice on reparatory justice, foster deeper collaboration among participating states, and engage meaningfully with the African diaspora and international partners.

These partnerships are widely regarded as essential to advancing the reparations agenda in a coherent and unified manner.

Officials indicate that outcomes from the conference will contribute to shaping a consistent global position and ensuring that the unprecedented momentum generated by the UN resolution translates into tangible progress.

"Further details regarding registration, participation, accreditation and the programme of activities are available at: https://reparations.mfa.gov.gh"

"Media inquiries could be forwarded to ipab@mfa.gov.gh," the statement continued.

Further details regarding participation, accreditation, and the programme are available through official channels, with organisers expressing readiness to welcome delegates from across the world.

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