Libya and UAE fuel Sudan war with Colombian mercenaries, reports find

FILE - Sudanese soldiers from the Rapid Support Forces unit patrol during a rally for Dagalo, in Garawee town, Sudan, June 15, 2019. - Copyright © africanews Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

A United Nations report and recent security investigations have revealed a sophisticated logistical pipeline funnelling Colombian mercenaries and military equipment into Sudan as the civil war enters its fourth year. The U.N. Panel of Experts on Libya found that the Subul al-Salam Battalion facilitated the transfer of foreign fighters and weapons to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). This group operates under the command of General Khalifa Hifter. These activities originated from the Libyan town of Kufra, a strategic hub bordering Sudan, Chad, and Egypt. The report covers a period of monitoring from October 2024 to February 2026.

Regional Staging Grounds and Logistic Support

The Subul al-Salam Battalion provided the RSF with a rear base 75 kilometres southwest of Kufra. This facility and a local airbase served as transit points for Colombian personnel and sites for modifying imported vehicles. In June 2025, the battalion deployed ground units to escort fighters and deliver fuel. This support enabled the RSF to advance on the Uwaynat border triangle. The Sudanese military recently evacuated this area as part of its defensive arrangements, but accused Hifter’s forces of aiding the attack. Hifter has denied these claims. The U.N. experts noted that these operations "weakened border security in southern Libya."

Tracking the UAE Connection and Colombian Fighters

The Conflict Insights Group (CIG) utilised mobile phone data to establish a link between the United Arab Emirates and the RSF. Their investigation identified a pipeline where mercenaries travelled from Colombia to a UAE military training facility in Ghayathi. Security analysts tracked devices configured in Spanish from Abu Dhabi to RSF strongholds like Nyala. Justin Lynch, director of the group, stated that "this is the first research where we can prove UAE involvement with certainty." The UAE has consistently rejected these "false and unfounded allegations." In response to the supply chain, the Sudanese military launched airstrikes in November targeting vehicle shipments and foreign fighters inside Libya.

Role of the Desert Wolves in the Battle for El-Fasher

Colombian fighters operated within a unit known as the Desert Wolves brigade. These mercenaries served as drone pilots, artillerymen, and instructors, while also reportedly being involved in "training child soldiers." Data shows these units were present during the takeover of El-Fasher in late 2025. One mercenary device in the city connected to a Wi-Fi network named "ATACADOR," while others used networks labelled "DRONES" and "LOBOS DEL DISIERTO." The report notes that "the scale of atrocities and siege in El-Fasher wouldn't have happened without the drone operations the mercenaries provided."

Leadership and Sanctions Against Mercenary Recruitment

The Desert Wolves are reportedly led by retired Colombian Colonel Alvaro Quijano, who is based in the UAE. Both the United States and the United Kingdom have imposed sanctions on Quijano and associated firms. Colombian President Gustavo Petro has condemned the recruitment of his citizens. Last year, Petro referred to the mercenaries as "spectres of death" and characterised the recruitment process as a "form of human trafficking." The U.S. Treasury Department confirmed that while Colombian fighters supported the RSF, it has stopped short of making a direct legal connection to the Emirati government.

Humanitarian Crisis and Systematic Atrocities

The conflict has resulted in the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with at least 59,000 people killed. The RSF seized El-Fasher after an 18-month siege that systematically cut off food, aid, and medical supplies. In a recent assessment, the UN Human Rights Office stated the paramilitaries unleashed “a wave of intense violence […] shocking in its scale and brutality.”

These findings suggest the commission of "widespread atrocities that amount to war crimes and possible crimes against humanity." While the RSF denies foreign assistance, Justin Lynch emphasised the gravity of the findings by stating, "We are making public what governments have long known - that there is a direct link between Abu Dhabi and the RSF." While the Sudanese military has filed formal complaints with the UN Security Council, citing "extensive evidence" of this recruitment campaign, a spokesperson for the RSF did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Subul al-Salam Battalion was also unreachable for comment.

Geopolitical Implications

The Colombian presidency has officially confirmed the deaths of at least 40 of its nationals in Sudan, further validating reports of the "Desert Wolves" presence. The involvement of foreign networks underscores the complexity of a war where both sides remain incentivised to continue fighting. Analysts agree that external support has been the primary engine for the expansion of the civil war into its third year.

As international bodies document the flow of arms and mercenaries, the challenge for the global community remains twofold: disrupting illegal supply lines while addressing a famine that threatens millions. The resolution of the conflict appears increasingly dependent on the ability of international sanctions to curb the profit motives of external actors and private military contractors.

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