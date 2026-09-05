Radio & TV

“Music is so stressful” – Headless YouTuber on why he won’t return

Source: Kwame Dadzie  
  5 September 2026 8:26am
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Ghanaian content creator Headless YouTuber says he will not return to music, having moved on after his inability to have a big breakthrough.

Headless, who was known in music as Kula, told Kwame Dadzie and Doreen Avio on Hitz FM’s morning show, Daybreak Hitz, that although he initially ventured into content creation to fund his music career, he has since decided not to return to music.

“Honestly speaking, music is so stressful. When I started content creation, the plan was to do it to get money to do music but chale, it’s stressful. You need to go to studio, you finish doing the song, you have to pay dancers to dance for you, you go for radio and TV interviews, you shoot music video, you go and perform.

“And also, I am an introvert, so I don’t like being at the backstage late at night waiting for my turn to go on stage to perform. So I would rather just create content during the day and spend time with the family,” he noted.

He further indicated that he has intentionally decided not to work on weekends.

“I don’t create content on weekends. It’s intentional. Regardless of how big a story is, if it breaks on weekdays I will not do it. I will rather push it to Monday,” he said.

For the past five years, Headless YouTuber has been curating compelling content that reflects the tastes and interests of the growing social media audience.

When he was a musician, he released songs such as AmenInterviewOne and Meye Yie, among others.

In 2019, he was the winner of the Ghana Music Awards’ ‘Unsung’ project. 

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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