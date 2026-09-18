ZUYUS raises the stakes with new release ‘Million Billion’

For ZUYUS, the pursuit of success does not end at a million.

With his latest release, ‘Million Billion’, the artist takes his ambition to another level, delivering a bold, visually driven record about money, sacrifice, persistence and the relentless desire to keep building. Stream or download ‘Million Billion’ across all major digital platforms here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/zuyus/million-billion

Directed by Bra Shizzle, the music video brings the song’s larger-than-life aspirations to life through striking imagery and an unapologetic celebration of wealth. From its opening frames, where hundreds of dollars are spread across the scene, the video establishes its central theme immediately: money is not simply a symbol of luxury, but the physical representation of a goal ZUYUS is determined to chase. Throughout the video, ZUYUS leans into extravagant and unexpected imagery, including scenes of a lady cooking with dollars and even feeding them to his child. The surreal visuals amplify the song’s message, turning the idea of wealth into something almost tangible while reflecting the scale of the ambition expressed throughout the record.

ZUYUS makes no secret of the level of success he is pursuing. References to figures such as Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk underscore a desire for wealth on an extraordinary scale, while the recurring idea of turning “a million into a billion” becomes the driving philosophy of the song.

But beneath the money and luxury is a simpler message: keep going. ‘Million Billion’ repeatedly returns to the importance of sacrifice, strength and consistency. The journey from one level of success to another is presented as a continuous cycle: make a million, turn it into more, keep working, keep building and never stop chasing the next milestone. That philosophy also comes through in one of the video’s most visually distinctive sequences. ZUYUS is joined by a group of people standing across a vast stretch of bare green land, each dressed in different outfits as they move and perform to the rhythm of the song. Against the simplicity of the landscape, the colourful styling, movement and collective energy create a striking contrast to the extravagant dollar-filled scenes elsewhere in the video.

The contrast is intentional: ‘Million Billion’ moves between fantasy and reality, excess and simplicity, individual ambition and collective energy. At its core, however, the record remains a statement of aspiration. ZUYUS is not singing about knowing when to stop. He is singing about wanting more, more money, more success and a life that reflects the scale of the vision in his head. “I wanna make million/I wanna make a billion/You gotta make a sacrifice to enter the billion…”

And if a million is only the beginning, then the destination is clear: a billion… and eventually, a zillion.







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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.