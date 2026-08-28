National

Agalga assumes office as Majority Leader, pledges consensus building

Source: GNA  
  28 August 2026 2:15pm
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The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Builsa North, James Agalga, has officially assumed office as the new Majority Leader in Parliament.

His appointment followed a communication from the NDC to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, notifying him of changes to the leadership of the NDC Parliamentary Caucus.

The changes became necessary following the nomination of the former Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, as Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

Speaking after assuming the position, Mr Agalga pledged to adopt a consensus-driven approach in leading the Majority Caucus and working with the Minority Caucus in Parliament.

He assured the Minority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, and the entire Minority Caucus that he would prioritise consultation and compromise where necessary to ensure Parliament effectively discharged its responsibilities.

“We can make compromises as and when necessary. And I assure you, I will give it to you. I would reach out, I would consult, but at the same time, I would work to ensure that the Reset Agenda of our President is accomplished for the betterment of all of us,” he said on the Floor of Parliament on Thursday, August 27.

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