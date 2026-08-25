National

NDC formally notifies Speaker of James Agalga’s appointment as Majority Leader

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  25 August 2026 5:37am
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The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has formally notified Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin of the appointment of Builsa North MP, James Agalga, as the new Majority Leader.

The notification, contained in a letter dated Monday, August 24, 2026, and signed by NDC General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, said the appointment followed consultations between the party’s leadership and the Presidency. Mr Agalga’s appointment takes immediate effect.

Mr Kwetey said the decision was intended to provide the necessary leadership and coordination for the NDC Majority Caucus as it carries out its constitutional and parliamentary responsibilities.

He expressed confidence that Mr Agalga, with the cooperation of the Speaker and other MPs, would provide the leadership needed to advanceParliament'se work in the interest of the country.

The formal notification follows Speaker Bagbin's clarification that President John Dramani Mahama could not formally communicate a change in parliamentary caucus leadership to the Speaker.

According to him, the Standing Orders require the General Secretary of the relevant political party to communicate any change in the leadership of the Majority or Minority Caucus to him.

The clarification came after President Mahama announced Mr Agalga as Majority Leader, replacing Mahama Ayariga, who is expected to take up a new government position.

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