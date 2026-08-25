Mahama’s announcement of Agalga as Majority Leader did not follow procedure – Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has ruled that President John Dramani Mahama’s announcement of Builsa North MP James Agalga as the new Majority Leader was not in accordance with parliamentary procedure.

According to Speaker Bagbin, the President does not have the authority to formally communicate a change in the leadership of a parliamentary caucus to the Speaker.

He explained that under Parliament’s Standing Orders, any change in the leadership of the Majority or Minority Caucus must be formally communicated to the Speaker by the General Secretary of the political party concerned.

Speaker Bagbin made the clarification when Parliament reconvened on Monday, August 24, 2026, stressing that the prescribed procedure must be followed before Mr Agalga can be formally recognised as Majority Leader.

He said the Standing Orders define the Majority Leader as a Member of Parliament designated by the Majority Caucus as its leader in the House.

The Speaker’s comments follow President Mahama’s announcement of Mr Agalga as the new Majority Leader, replacing Mahama Ayariga, who is expected to take up a new role in government.

Speaker Bagbin said the communication from the Presidency was made in error because the President had no authority to notify him of a change in parliamentary leadership.

“The communication says acting because the President has no authority to communicate the change of the leadership of the House to the Speaker. And so it was actually done in error.”

He explained that the issue had previously arisen in Parliament and was the reason the current Standing Orders clearly define the positions of Majority and Minority Leaders.

“Clearly, our Standing Orders say Majority Leader means a Member of Parliament designated by the Majority Caucus as their leader in the House. And as you know, the practice is that the party, under the hand of the General Secretary, communicates that decision of the party to the Speaker,” he said.

Speaker Bagbin said Mr Agalga could only formally assume the position after the appropriate communication had been received from the governing party and the decision of the Majority Caucus had been conveyed to the House.

He explained that until that process is completed, Mahama Ayariga remains the recognised Majority Leader.

“That is why you still see that the Majority Leader is still in his seat, because he’s still the Majority Leader, until otherwise communicated by the party and then decided by the caucus and the information passed on,” he added.

The clarification means the formal recognition of Mr Agalga as Majority Leader is subject to the completion of the required parliamentary and party procedures.

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